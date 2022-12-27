Working of the points table in the World Test Championship. What is the new system?

Everyone gets excited when nine teams get super competitive to get crowned as the World Test Championship (WTC) champion. The two-year championship comprises nine teams, all having their eyes set on the trophy.

The teams

In total, there are nine teams competing in the championship. India, New Zealand, England, Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Bangladesh are the defending champions.

The new system

One needs to understand the new system in order to enjoy the match better. As per the new system, for every Test victory, each team gets 12 points. 4 points are for draws and 6 for a tie.