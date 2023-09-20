World Alzheimer’s Day 2023: Theme, History and How it is Different from Dementia?

World Alzheimer’s Day 2023: World Alzheimer's Day is observed globally on September 21 every year. This day represents a worldwide effort to raise awareness of Alzheimer's disease. It also strives to eliminate the stigma associated with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.

World Alzheimer Day 2023: Date & Theme

Alzheimer's disease is a degenerative brain ailment that impairs memory, reasoning, and behaviour. Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia, accounting for 60-70% of cases, according to the World Health Organization. The condition worsens with time and begins to interfere with daily living and activities.

The theme for World Alzheimer's Day 2023, as proposed by Alzheimer's Disease International, for the month-long celebration is "Never too early, never too late." According to Alzheimer's Disease International, "the Never Too Early, Never Too Late campaign aims to emphasize the critical role of identifying risk factors and implementing proactive risk reduction measures to delay, and potentially even prevent, the onset of dementia. This includes continuous risk-reduction initiatives for people who have already been diagnosed."

World Alzheimer’s Day 2023: History

Alzheimer's Disease International, an organisation was created in 1984 with the goal of assisting Alzheimer's patients worldwide and providing them with appropriate care. On September 21, 1994, Alzheimer's Disease International and the World Health Organization established World Alzheimer's Day. It was announced in Edinburgh to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Alzheimer's Disease International. Since then, September 21 has been marked as World Alzheimer's Day throughout the world annually.

World Alzheimer’s Day 2023: Significance

The day is observed to educate people about the causes, symptoms, and treatment of chronic disease. On this day, myths about Alzheimer's disease are also debunked, and people gather to learn and support persons and families affected by the condition.

World Alzheimer’s Day 2023: Difference between Alzheimer & Dementia

Alzheimer's disease and dementia have many similarities but are not the same. The table below will help you understand the key differences between the two medical conditions:

Category Alzheimer Disease Dementia Definition Alzheimer's disease is a brain disorder which is caused because of the accumulation of abnormal protein which leads to brain cell death and cognitive decline. Dementia is a general term for a decline in the cognitive function of a person. Types It is itself a type of Dementia. Alzheimer's Vascular Dementia Lewy body etc Symptoms Memory Loss

Linguistic Difficulty

Confusion

Disorientation

Dropped Reasoning

Behavioural and Personality changes Same as Alzheimer's or may vary depending on the cause of dementia. Treatment There are no permanent medications to treat Alzheimer's, however, it can be temporarily alleviated. It is mostly advised to manage the symptoms and improve the quality of life. Also, the treatment options completely depend on the cause of the illness.

In conclusion, World Alzheimer's Day is an opportunity to raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease. It advocates the importance of early detection, support and medical research for the cure. Also, the day aims to remove the stigma around dementia to increase understanding and inspire global initiatives to enhance the lives of Alzheimer's patients.

