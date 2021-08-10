World Biofuel Day 2021: Theme, History, Significance, Quotes, and more

World Biofuel Day 2021: The day highlights the various efforts made by the Government in the biofuel sector. It is observed on 10 August every year.

Any fuel that is derived from biomass (plant, or algae material, or animal waste) is known as biofuel. They are renewable, biodegradable, and sustainable sources of energy. Since 2015, World Biofuel Day is celebrated by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

World Biofuel Day: History

The day honours the research experiments by Sir Rudolf Diesel. In 1893, he ran an engine with peanut oil. His experiments predicted that vegetable oil would replace fossil fuels in the subsequent century to fuel various mechanical engines.

World Biofuel Day 2021: Theme

In June 2021, PM Narendra Modi participated in the World Environment Day event through video conferencing. The event was organised by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The theme of 2021 World Environment Day was focused on biofuel that is the "promotion of biofuels for better environment".

During the event, PM released the “Report of the Expert Committee on Road Map for ethanol blending in India 2020-2025”. He also interacted with farmers to know their experiences of using ethanol and biogas.

Benefits of Biofuel

Biofuels have several benefits like a reduction in import dependence, ensure a cleaner environment, generate additional income for farmers and employment generation, etc.

Several initiatives have been taken by the Government of India to increase the blending of biofuels. Some major initiatives include administrative price mechanism for ethanol, simplifying the procurement procedures by OMCs, amending the provisions of Industries (Development & Regulation) Act, 1951, Long term ethanol procurement policy, ethanol distillation capacity addition, and enabling lignocellulosic route for ethanol procurement.

World Biofuel Day 2021: Quotes

1. "Biofuels are the future of energy in this nation and around the world." - Rod Blagojevich

2. "The growing use of biofuel will be an inestimable contribution to the generation of income, social inclusion and reduction of poverty in many poor countries of the world." - Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

3. "Ethanol and biodiesel allow people to burn a cleaner form of energy." - Mark Kennedy

4. "The use of plant oil as fuel may seem insignificant today. But such products can in time become just as important as kerosene and these coal-tar-products of today." - Rudolf Diesel

5. "Biofuels are the future of energy in this nation and around the world." - Rod Blagojevich

6. "As both a former governor and a Naval officer I can tell you energy security remains among biofuels most important benefits." - Matt Blunt

7. "I strongly agree with Vice President Gore that we cannot drill our way to energy independence, but must fast-track investments in renewable sources of energy like solar power, wind power, and advanced biofuels..." - Barack Obama

8. "We should increase our development of alternative fuels, taking advantage of renewable resources, like using corn and sugar to produce ethanol or soybeans to produce biodiesel." - Bobby Jindal

9. "I love the idea that biodiesel has the potential to support farmers, especially the family farms." -Daryl Hannah

10. "So organic farming practices are something that, to me, are interlinked with the idea of using biodiesel." - Daryl Hannah

