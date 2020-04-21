World Creativity and Innovation Day 2020: History, Significance and Key Facts

World Creativity and Innovation Day 2020: The main objective of celebrating the day is to encourage people to use new ideas, make new decisions, and do creative thinking. Creativity is what makes the world go ‘round.

Have you ever noticed that everything around us is a product of creative minds thinking differently, challenging the norm, taking risks and learning from trial and error? Or we can say that everything that we do is nothing but a creative act.

World Creativity and Innovation Day: History

World Creativity and Innovation Day (WCID) was founded on 25 May, 2001 in Toronto, Canada. The founder of the day was the Canadian Marci Segal, who was studying creativity in 1977 at the International Center for Studies in Creativity. When the headline 'Canada in Creativity Crisis' appeared in the National Post, she decided to generate a World Creativity and Innovation Day. Because according to her at the time of crisis if people use their natural ability to generate new ideas, make new decisions, take new actions and achieve new outcomes, to make a better place in the world to live.

She organised the first Creativity and Innovation Day in April 2002 with the help of colleagues to encourage people to let go of their creativity. Following its success, several communities, countries from all over the world joined in celebrating it.

In 2006, World Creativity and Innovation Day become a weeklong celebration (WCIW) that starts with Leonardo da Vinci's birthday, 15 April. He demonstrates creativity as both arts and sciences.

The United Nations on 27 April, 2017 resolved to include World Creativity and Innovation Day on 21 April as a Day of observance to raise importance among people about the use of their creativity in problem-solving for all issues that may be related to achieving the 2015 Sustainable Development Goals. Therefore 21 April, World Creativity and Innovation Day become a United Nations International Day of Observance. 2018 marks the first year when the UN observed WCID.

The United Nations Ambassador I, Rhonda King, Permanent Representative from St. Vincent and the Grenadines read the Resolution No. 284 on 27 April, 2017 establishing World Creativity and Innovation Day, 21 April as a UN International Day of Observance.

United Nations Global call out to Creatives to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to the UN, people have the power to change the world and the UN needs support to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). World Health organisations (WHO) is leading and coordinating the global health response to countries. Helping the countries to prevent, detect and respond to the pandemic. It will be more effective if people from everywhere adopt public health precautions, act in solidarity and prevent the spread of misinformation.

According to the findings of the special edition of the Creative Economy Report "Widening local development pathways", co-published by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) through the UN Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC) in the 21st century, creativity and innovations have become the true wealth of nations, both at individual and group levels.

What is creativity?

It is a mindset, a skill set, and a toolset. Or we can say that it is a framework for approaching problems. It consists of brainstorming, generating new ideas, seeking novelty, deferring judgement and also building other ideas. It brings creative confidence and provides an ability to look at problems as opportunities. New solutions emerge in the mind and can change a life.

Therefore, World Creativity and Innovation Day is celebrated on 21 April to encourage people to generate new ideas which further leads to an opportunity and make world a better to place to live. At the time of global crisis where the world is suffering from COVID-19, it is necessary to take precautions and motivate others to do so.

