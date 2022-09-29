World Heart Day 2022: Theme, Date, History, Significance and other details

Theme for World Heart Day 2022: World Heart Day is observed every year on September 29 to draw attention towards the rising problem of heart disease. World Heart Day 2022 encourages people globally to take care of the significant body organ and follow the dietary plan that will help in keeping their hearts healthy. World Heart Day was created with the collaboration of the World Heart Federation and the World Health Organization to raise awareness about the rising concerns of heart health and cardiovascular illness.

On World Heart Day 2022, check the day’s theme, history, significance, and other details below.

World Heart Day 2022 Date

World Heart Day is celebrated every year on September 29 in the collaboration of the World Health Organisation and the World Heart Federation.

World Heart Day 2022 theme

The theme for World Heart Day 2022 is ‘Use Heart for Every Heart’. The theme for World Heart Day highlights the World Heart Federation’s goal to bring people together globally to fight against Cardiovascular Disease.

World Heart Day 2022 History

The international event of World Heart Day was created in the collaboration of the World Health Organization and the World Heart Federation. The President of the World Heart Federation, Antoni Bayes de Luna, who served in the position from 1997 to 1999, had come up with the idea of World Heart Day.

World Heart Day was originally celebrated on September 24 and up until 2011, the day was marked as the final Sunday in the month of September. However, it was later decided that World Heart Day will be celebrated on September 29 every year with more than 90 countries coming together to participate in this world event.

World Heart Day 2022 Significance

World Heart Day spread awareness about the problem of heart disease which is becoming a leading cause of death globally. The day highlights the significance of healthy eating habits and encouraging a healthy lifestyle.

World Heart Day also highlights the risk of tobacco use, unhealthy diets, and physical inactivity, all of which are the reason for about 80 percent of deaths from heart diseases and strokes.

