World Heart Day 2022: Quotes, Slogans, Posts, Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Images to share on September 29

Slogan for World Heart Day 2022 : World Heart Day is observed every year on September 29 to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and stroke which are the world’s leading causes of death. World Heart Day 2022 will be celebrated globally by organizing various activities and events that will facilitate people to talk about heart problems and inform them about the measures to prevent them. On this day, check World Heart Day 2022 quotes, slogans, posts, wishes, messages, and WhatsApp Images and share them among your family and friends to spread awareness about the hazardous disease on World Heart Day on September 29.

World Heart Day 2022: Why the day is significant?

World Heart Day is observed every year on September 29 to draw the attention of the world to the behaviour that can deter people from becoming inclined to cardiovascular diseases. It also informs about the skills that can help in managing the potential risks that are related to such a significant organ of the body.

World Heart Day 2022 is also of the highest importance because of the increasing number of heart attacks and other heart-related cases that have come under the light in the current times.

Use ❤️ for healthy nutrition.

The human body gets its energy and nutrients from food but not all foods are equally healthy.

Use ❤️ for healthy nutrition.

The human body gets its energy and nutrients from food but not all foods are equally healthy.

Let's use this World Heart Day, and every day, to promote healthy nutrition for everyone.

World Heart Day 2022 Wishes and Messages

1. Keeping a healthy heart is essential if you don’t want to be apart from your loved ones. Happy World Heart Day.

2. Let us make more people aware of cardiovascular diseases on World Heart Day.

3. On World Heart Day, make a promise that you will say no to all those things that can cause damage to your heart.

4. Let us celebrate World Heart Day by going for heart checkups and promising ourselves to eat healthy and live happy…… Best wishes on World Heart Day to you.

5. Always listen to your heart. Happy World Heart Day

World Heart Day 2022 Quotes

1. "The problem with heart disease is that the first symptom is often fatal.” - Michael Phelps

2. “We’re in a situation now where weight and extreme weight and heart disease is the biggest killer in this country today.” — Jamie Oliver

3. “Heart disease is a food-borne illness.” — Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn

4. “Most women do not realize that heart disease is the No. 1 killer of American women.” — Monica Potter

5. "When you have heart disease, you start to be tired of everything. It’s like getting older. You become more white, and after that, grey. You have no feeling for anything.” — Gerard Depardieu

World Heart Day 2022 Slogans

1. Start skipping to make sure that the heart is beating.

2. Do your bit, skip the snack instead hit the track.

3. Do your part by just taking care of your heart always.

4. Eat healthy, exercise more and avoid bad habits for a healthy heart.

5. Burn those calories, curb those carvings for a healthy heart.

