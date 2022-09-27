World Tourism Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Images for WhatsApp Status to share on September 27

World Tourism Day Quotes: World Tourism Day is celebrated every year on September 27 to focus on the significance of tourism and how it is an integral part of several economies around the world. World Tourism Day 2022 on September 27 encourages governments to formulate policies and measures that are more tourists friendly. World Tourism Day 2022 quotes, messages, wishes, images for WhatsApp status can also be shared on this day among those who share a special love for travel and to inform them about the significance of this activity.

Check World Tourism Day 2022 quotes, messages, wishes, Images below and share them with your friends to celebrate World Tourism Day on September 27.

World Tourism Day 2022: Why the day is celebrated on September 27?

World Tourism Day was started by the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) in 1979. The celebrations for World Tourism Day officially began in 1980. Tourism Day is celebrated every year on September 27 as the date marks the anniversary of the adoption of the statuses of the UN World Tourism Organisation.

Travelling is not just about the destination but also the journey you take.



Explore the magnificent landscapes of our country in Vistadome Tourist Coaches with Indian Railways.#WorldTourismDay pic.twitter.com/BxdicGv7ku — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 27, 2022

World Tourism Day 2022 Wishes and Messages

1. There is nothing in this world that matches with the joy we get while travelling and touring places.

2. While travelling you would realise that there is so much left in the world to be seen and yet we fight over the tiny issues that come in everyday life.

3. Love is great; however, have you ever tried out travelling?

4. Life is incomplete unless you have taken the onus of travelling and visiting the dream locations.

5. Pick up a bag and leave the home to live on your terms and visit places that touch your soul.

World Tourism Day 2022 Quotes

1. "The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page." - St. Augustine

2. "Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow." - Anita Desai

3. "All that is gold does not glitter, Not all those who wander are lost." - J.R.R. Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring

4. "The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes." - Marcel Proust

5. "Time flies. It's up to you to be the navigator." - Robert Orben

Why Indian Army has decided to shift Army Day Parade to Southern Command area?