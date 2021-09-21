World Rhino Day 2021: History, Significance, Celebration, Quotes, Slogans, Messages, and more

World Rhino Day 2021: This year marks the 10th anniversary and raises awareness for all five rhino species namely Sumatran, Black, Greater One-horned, Javan, and White. The day also provides a chance for cause-related organisations, NGOs, zoos, and members of the general public to celebrate rhinos in their own unique ways.

World Rhino Day is celebrated on 22 September globally to raise awareness and protect these magnificent creatures. The species of rhinoceros are on the verge of extinction due to persistent poaching and habitat loss over several decades.

About Rhinoceros

Globally, they are recognised by their massive bodies, stumpy legs, and either one or two dermal horns.

In a number of species, horns could also be short or not obvious.

They are distinguished for having poor eyesight, but their senses of smell and hearing are well developed.

Africa's white rhino and Asia's greater one-horned rhinos are the biggest of the five surviving species.

Now, the white rhino is classified as near threatened and the greater one-horned rhino has moved from endangered to vulnerable.

Horns of rhinos are used for medicinal purposes and so are in great demand.

World Rhino Day 2021: History

The day was first announced by WWF-South Africa in 2010. In 2011, the annual event received international recognition when Lisa Jane Campbell of Chishakwe Ranch in Zimbabwe and founder of Annamitici joined hands with creative director Rhishja Cota to create awareness to guard or protect all 5 species of rhinos from extinction.

In 2011, first-time, World Rhino Day was celebrated and since then, it is being celebrated globally every year.

World Rhino Day 2021: Theme

The theme of this year's international event is "Keep the Five Alive."

World Rhino Day 2021: Significance

There are several reasons due to which rhino has reached on the verge of extinction namely climate change, poaching, and disturbance in its natural habitat. The annual celebration of the day focuses on raising awareness about the need to preserve and take care of the rhino population in the world.

As most of the species of rhino have been driven to extinction, so to celebrate World Rhino Day is much more significant. It is necessary to preserve all flora and fauna species for maintaining the ecosystem. It is crucial to make people understand the importance of these majestic creatures.

World Rhino Day 2021: Quotes

1. "Rhinos are just fat unicorns. If we'd give them the time and attention they deserve, as well as a diet: They'd reveal their majestic ways." - Ashley Purdy

2. "The scary thing is that in my lifetime, 95 percent of the world's rhinos have been killed." - Mark Carwardine

. "The only way to save a rhinoceros is to save the environment in which it lives, because there's a mutual dependency between it and millions of other species of both animals and plants." - David Attenborough

4. "People can have rhinoceros skin, but there's a point when something's going to hurt you." - Janet Jackson

5. "My parents were very permissive when it came to animals. As long as we earned the money to buy them and built whatever structure it was they were going to live in, we could have any kind of pet we wanted. They would have let us have a rhinoceros if we could have afforded it." - Maggie Stiefvater

6. "These magnificent species of Africa - elephants, rhino, lions, leopards, cheetah, the great apes (Africa has four of the world's five great apes) - this is a treasure for all humanity, and they are not for sale. They are not for trade. They need to be valued and preserved by humanity. We all need a global commitment to that." - Patrick Bergin

7. "My biggest concern and main engagement with UNEP is focused on endangered species and illegal wildlife trade - mostly elephants, rhinos, etc." - Yaya Toure

World Rhino Day 2021: Slogans

Save rhinos to save the earth. Protect rhinos today to have a better life tomorrow. Don’t let rhinos become one of the dinos. Nature is a treasure and rhinos are also precious. The only way to save a Rhinoceros is to feel the pain. Rhinos are the fat unicorns, preserve them to see the magic. Make it a safe world for rhinos.

