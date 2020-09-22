World Rose Day 2020: History, Quotes, Messages, Wishes, Significance and more

World Rose Day 2020: It is celebrated on 22 September to spread awareness about cancer which starts when cells grow out of control and crowd out normal cells. Therefore, the day is also observed to make aware cancer patients that they can face the disease with strong willpower and spirit. On this day, hand-made roses, cards, and gifts are offered to cancer patients.

World Rose Day: History

The day is observed in the memory of a 12-year old girl Melinda Rose. She was from Canada and was diagnosed with Askin's Tumour which is a rare form of blood cancer. After the diagnosis, the doctors had given her just weeks but due to her willpower and never giving hope of defeating cancer, she went on to live for six months.

Being 12 years old she, set an example. In the remaining six months of her life, she made each day meaningful, touched the lives of several people in a positive and unforgettable way. She also wrote verses, little notes, and e-mails to cancer patients and gave hope.

World Rose Day is also dedicated to various cancer patients who fought the disease bravely and provide hope. Therefore, it is important to take time out and spend with cancer patients. Rose is a symbol of love, tenderness, and care.

On World Rose Day, Rose flower is given to cancer patients to tell them that we care for them.

World Cancer Day 2020 Theme: History and Key Facts

About Cancer

It can start in any place in the body. It starts when cells grow out of control and crowd out normal cells and make it difficult for the body to work the way it should. For various people, cancer can be treated very well. It has been seen that several people than ever before lead full lives after cancer treatment.

Let us tell you that cancer is not just one disease. There are various types of cancer. It can start in the lungs, the breast, the colon, or even in the blood. In some ways, cancer is alike but they are different in the ways they grow and spread.

World Rose Day: Quotes

1. "Remembering that you are going to die is the best way I know to avoid the trap of thinking you have something to lose. You are already naked. There is no reason not to follow your heart." - Steve Jobs

2. "The wish for healing has always been half of health." - Lucius Annaeus Seneca

3. "If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude." - Maya Angelou

4. "Cancer changes your life, often for the better. You learn what's important, you learn to prioritize, and you learn not to waste your time. You tell people you love them." - Joel Siegel

5. "The only way to make sense of change is to plunge into it. flow with it . . .and join the dance." - Alan Watts

6. "When you have exhausted all possibilities, remember this: You haven't." - Thomas Edison.

7. "You beat cancer by how you live, why you live, and in the manner in which you live. Live your life by your own terms, not cancer's." - Stuart Scott

8. "Don't let pain define you, let it refine you." - Tim Fargo

9. "You have to figure out your own way to deal with this diagnosis. You learn about yourself, what you are made of. This can be extraordinary and you want to share this, help others who go through the same thing." - 2012 Cancer Survivors Day attendee

10. "Always bear in mind that your own resolution to succeed is more important than any other one thing." - Abraham Lincoln

World Rose Day: Messages and Wishes

1. Cancer may have started the fight but you are the one who has to finish it. On the eve of Rose Day, I hope you come out as triumphant.

2. Cancer is nothing short of a long marathon, sometimes you will need nourishment but in the end, you have to go on and finish the race. I hope you have a great Rose Day.

3. The motto is simple; never back down from a fight. On this Rose Day, best wishes to all the fighters and survivors of this world.

4. Smiling is the best way to let everyone know you are getting stronger than the previous day. Wish you a heartfelt Rose Day.

5. In these challenging times, you can be somebody’s hope and inspiration to live freely and happily. Wishing all the somebody a very blessed Rose Day.

6. Smile has the power to shatter the sadness from your heart. Hope to see you smiling on a daily basis. Have a Great Rose day.

7. When the night comes turn all your worries to God, even he needs a sleepless night once in a while. Have a spiritual Rose Day.

8. Time is shortening, but every day when the sun shines on you and you are able to feel it, I believe that is a victory for you. Have an amazing Rose day and a very beautiful life ahead of you.

9. No one in this world is guaranteed a greater TOMORROW. So, the only thing we can do is make the best out of TODAY. Wish you a beautiful Rose Day.

10. Cancer can affect many things in life, but it cannot cripple the love you have in your heart. Wishing you a wonderful Rose day.

