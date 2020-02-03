World Cancer Day 2020: Current Theme, History and Key Facts

According to WHO, 17 people die every minute from cancer in the world. Every year, World Cancer Day is observed with a particular theme. The day is organised by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). WHO has designed a guide to cancer early diagnosis. No doubt, to detect cancer early will effectively reduce the mortality associated with cancer.

As we know that cancer is the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells anywhere in a body. There are several types of cancer, usually named for the organs or tissues where the cancers form. The world has the highest incidence of this disease.

World Cancer Day: History

First World Cancer Day was celebrated in 1993 in Geneva, Switzerland under the direction of Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). This was organized by the support of some well-known cancer societies, research institutes, treatment centers, and patient groups.

That time according to the report, approximately 12.7 million people were suffering from cancer, and about 7 million people were losing their lives every year due to cancer. World Cancer Day was observed to control this deadly disease.

• UICC was established in the year 1993. It has its headquarters in Geneva. It is a membership-based organisation taking care of Cancer around the world and helping in medical research.

Why is World Cancer Day celebrated?

Every year World Cancer Day is celebrated on 4 February. The purpose of the UICC is to support the World Cancer Declaration written in 2008. The primary purpose of celebrating this day is to reduce the number of cancer patients by 2020 and to reduce the death rate causing due to it.

At the same time, make people aware of how to identify the symptoms of cancer, educate people, as well as to prepare government and non-governmental organisations to help in fighting this deadly disease all over the world.

Not only this, the aim of celebrating World Cancer Day is to reduce the misconceptions about cancer and to help people in getting the right information about it. There are several myths related to this disease as people behave with cancer patients untouchable, they think that if people will live with cancer patients they will also get cancer. This day is celebrated to remove these kinds of social myths. Therefore, people must know how and what type of treatment is given to cancer patients. Cancer people have all the right to live like a normal person and they must feel self-respect and should get a normal environment in their home and society.

How is World Cancer Day celebrated?

Government and non-governmental organisations are organising various camps, lectures, and seminars at every level throughout the world for the prevention of cancer. Several policies, control measures are implemented and people join the campaign in masses. The main target of the event is to spread a message to the common people about cancer. UICC provides a toolkit which consists of templates, leaflets, and direction of various organisations for better assistance. World Cancer Day event is celebrated every year with a particular theme to make it more result-oriented and to reduce death ratio per year. In our country, too many campaigns are being run to save people from cancer. In India on 7 November Cancer Awareness Day is celebrated nationally.

World Cancer Day: Theme

Every year, World Cancer Day is celebrated with a special theme. Some of the themes are as follows:

World Cancer Day 2015 theme - Not beyond us

World Cancer Day 2016- 2018 theme - We can, I can

World Cancer Day 2019-2021 Theme - I Am and I Will

What is Cancer?

Cancer is a collection of diseases in which uncontrolled growth of cells starts, due to which trillion of cells are formed. As we know that human cells grow and divide to form new cells as per the requirement of the body. When cells become old or damaged, they die and new cells take their place. But in cancer, it does not happen. When in a body, cancer develops, cells become abnormal, old cells instead of dying, survive and when there is no need for new cells, then also they developed. These extra cells divide and divide and grow into tumours.

Causes of cancer

Various types of cancer are there and reasons for developing it are also different. If you are taking medicines for any serious illness, then due to the side effects of these medicines, you may get cancer, but there are some other reasons also like -

- Smoking

- Overweight

- Non-nutritious diet

- Tobacco Chewing

- Not doing exercise ... etc

Symptoms of Cancer

- Sore throat

- Frequent coughing

- While eating difficulty in swallowing

- Uncontrolled lump of any kind in the body

- Flow of water or blood from any part of the body

- Moles growth increases and changes its colour

- No long-term recovery of any wound

- Loss of appetite

- Losing or gaining weight without any reason

- Feeling of tiredness or laziness all the time

- Difficulty or painful urination...etc.

It would not be wrong to say that awareness is the biggest thing to avoid a serious illness like cancer and to avoid cancer, it is also important to have a healthy lifestyle and food.

So, now you may have come to know about the World Cancer Day, when and how is it celebrated, what is the theme of 2020 World Cancer Day.

