World Cancer Day 2022: Check Theme, Quotes, Inspirational Messages, Slogans, and more

World Cancer Day 2022: Each year, around 10 million people die from cancer and that is more than HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis combined. Experts project cancer deaths to rise to 13 million by 2030. It is said that more than one-third of cancer cases can be prevented. If detected early, another third can be cured and treated properly. World Cancer Day is observed on 4 February to educate people about cancer, its early detection, and treatment so that millions of lives can be saved every year.

World Cancer Day 2022: Theme

The theme of World Cancer Day 2022-2024 is 'Close the Care Gap'. It focuses on motivating reform and inspiring action, even after the actual day has passed. This year on World Cancer Day, we will learn about the gap in cancer care.

World Cancer Day 2022: Inspirational Quotes

1. “Cancer opens many doors. One of the most important is your heart.” – Greg Anderson

2. “You have to be willing to give up the life you planned, and instead, greet the life that is waiting for you.” - Joseph Campbell

3. “Hope is like the sun, which, as we journey toward it, casts the shadow of our burden behind us.” - Samuel Smiles

4. "Don't let pain define you, let it refine you." - Tim Fargo

5. “Cancer didn’t bring me to my knees, it brought me to my feet.” - Michael Douglas

6. “There’s no one way to tell how our experiences change us or shape us. Not all transformations are visible. What I’ve learnt is to never let it hold me back. I’d rather dress up and show up!” -Sonali Bendre

7. “You can be a victim of cancer or a survivor of cancer. It’s a mindset.” – Dave Pelzer

8. "Cancer is a marathon – you can't look at the finish line. You take it moment by moment, sometimes breath by breath, other times step by step." - Sarah Betz Bucciero.

9. “Cancer cannot cripple love, it cannot shatter hope, it cannot conquer the spirit.” - Unknown

10. “Our way is not soft grass; it’s a mountain path with lots of rocks. But it goes upwards, forward, toward the sun.” - Ruth Westheimer

11. “When we long for life without difficulties, remind us that oaks grow strong in contrary winds, and diamonds are made under pressure.” - Peter Marshall

12. “Yesterday is gone, tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today, let us begin.” - Mother Teresa

13. “Cancer can take away all of my physical abilities. It cannot touch my mind, it cannot touch my heart, and it cannot touch my soul.” - Jim Valvano

14. “Without hair, a queen is still a queen.” - Prajakta Mhadnak

15. “Cancer is a journey, but you walk the road alone. There are many places to stop along the way and get nourishment — you just have to be willing to take it.” - Emily Hollenberg

World Cancer Day 2022: Inspiring Messages

1. The fact is that more people fight cancer and live beyond it compared to the people who die with it... Never lose on your hopes.

2. Cancer does not have the power to kill you until you allow it to do so. Stay strong and stay happy.

3. Cancer can never have you because you are much more than that. Be aware and stand tall against this disease.

4. Let us add more meaning to World Cancer Day by creating more awareness about it... Let us end Cancer from all our lives!

5. Cancer does not mean that life has come to an end. Let us give cancer a tough fight.

6. Let us stand together against cancer. If we work together, we can conquer the deadly disease of cancer.

7. Enjoy every little thing in the world, so the big things like cancer will never defeat you. Let’s spread awareness on world cancer day!

8. Having Cancer doesn't mean it is the ending, have the authority and fight your way out with a big bright smile and warrior's heart.

9. The courage that takes you one moment to another says a lot about you as a person. Sending thoughts and prayers on your way on this world cancer day.

10. Never let the disease control you or your life because you are gifted with the willpower to fight against all the odds.

World Cancer Day 2022: Slogans

1. What does not kill us always makes us stronger.

2. If you survive cancer then you become a better, much stronger person.

3. I can and I will.

4. Never, Never, Never Give Up!

5. Early Detection Is A Better Choice.

6. Hope, Strength, Love

7. Awareness Is Power

8. Early Detection Saves Lives

9. Every Ribbon Makes A Difference

10. Once You Choose Hope, Anything’s Possible!

