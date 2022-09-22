World Rose Day 2022: Quotes, Messages, Wishes, and WhatsApp Status to share on September 22

September 22, is observed as World Rose Day every year for the welfare of cancer patients. It is celebrated to show support and love towards the people suffering from World’s second deadliest disease, Cancer.

The timeless gift of love, the Rose is the symbol of sensitivity, hope, and warmth. And in contrast to that, the day serves as an opportunity for the world to express emotional support and confidence that with a zeal to live one can win the hardest battle, even cancer.

What is the History of World Rose Day?

World Rose Day is dedicated to a 12-year-old little girl Melinda Rose from Canada. Melinda was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer Askin’s Tumour in 1994. Even after when doctors said that she can survive barely for a few months, the high-spirited lived for over three years. And with every day counting, she left a great impact behind.

She was going through intense chemotherapy, but still, despite the unbearable pain managed to visit school, and attend camps. The little survivor spent time writing letters, verses, poems, e-mails, etc with other cancer patients to cheer them up.

It was her willpower and spirit that enlightened life of millions across the world. Even during the last six months of her life, she was counseling others to fight cancer. The little girl with braveheart later succumbed to cancer on September 15, 1996.

And it seems to remember the bright-eyed girls with a zest for life, spirit to live, never-ending hope, and kindness, World Rose Day is celebrated.

What is the significance of World Rose Day?

Cancer, the second deadliest disease in the world does not just affect health but drains a person mentally and psychologically too. So, on this auspicious day, people gift roses, cards, and their presence to cancer patients and their caregivers as an expression of support. This small attempt is a proven step to bring confidence and plant a ray of fresh hope in the life of cancer survivors.

Also, cancer organizations worldwide organize various events and programs to bring awareness and sensitize society to cancer patients. This day is also seen as an opportunity for donation drives and campaigns for patients living below the belt.

World Rose Day Wishes and Messages

If you look the way a child looks at the world, then every day is a miracle. On this World Rose Day, wishing all the survivors a miraculous survivor.

Smiling is the best way to let everyone know that you are getting stronger than the previous day. Wish you a heartfelt rose day.

Sending you a bunch of roses to remind you that you are not alone in this fight.

Once you choose the glorious path of Hope, everything becomes possible. Wishing you and all the brave hearts a very wonderful Rose Day.

Wishing all the survivors a wonderful Rose Day and speedy recovery.

World Rose Day 2022 Quotes