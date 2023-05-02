World Tuna Day: 11 Interesting Facts About The Giant Sea Creature

World Tuna Day 2023: On May 2, the world's coastal regions celebrate World Tuna Day every year. To conserve tuna schools around the world and to contribute to the development of a sustainable fishing model, fishing communities, scientists, and environmentalists collaborated to achieve this date. Since it is an important animal for human nutrition and the economy.

The majority of tuna stocks are fully exploited, as there is no capacity for fisheries to expand, and others are already overexploited, meaning there is a risk of stock collapse, as per the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation reports. The International Seafood Sustainability Foundation estimates that 13% of tuna stocks are overfished whereas 65% of stocks are at a healthy level of abundance.

In its resolution 71/124 from December 2016, the United Nations General Assembly formally decided to observe the event. And this campaign highlights the significance of conservation management to make sure that they have the mechanisms and tools necessary to keep tuna supplies from collapsing.

World Tuna Day 2023: Date, History, Theme, Significance & More

About Tuna

The tuna is a speed-oriented fish that is streamlined and elegant. On its back, it has two dorsal fins that are separated but closely spaced; the first fin is "depressible" and can be put down flush in a groove that runs along its back; it is supported by spines. From the dorsal fins to the tail, which is curved and tapered to pointed points, seven to ten yellow finlets are present. The pelvic fins of a tuna are found beneath the base of the pectoral fins. When a fish is swimming quickly, both the dorsal and pelvic fins retract.

Some interesting facts about Tuna are:

One of the fish species that can keep its body temperature higher than the water around it is the tuna.

With the help of their specially designed swimming muscles and torpedo-shaped bodies, they can efficiently travel the ocean's highways.

The Atlantic bluefin has a maximum length of ten feet and a maximum weight of 2000 pounds.

They could be 3 pounds or 1,000 pounds in weight.

Some tuna species are capable of swimming as quickly as 43 miles per hour thanks to their unique body structure, fins, and scales.

These remarkable marine creatures are among the most expensive fish commercially and are an essential part of the diet of millions of people.

There are 15 different types of tuna; the skipjack, yellowfin, bigeye, and albacore are the four most common.

Up to 1500 pounds of food can be consumed by a large or grown-up tuna.

As the top predator in the aquatic food chain, tuna helps to maintain the stability of the ocean ecosystem.

A $7.2 billion industry depends on tuna. The most expensive tuna ever sold weighed 593 pounds and cost $736,000 in Japan.

In nature, omnivores are those with warm blood.

The world has known about tunas for thousands of years. They are amazing natural animals. Aristotle's treatise on the taxonomy of animals contains one of the earliest records of the species. Since tuna is constantly migrating, crossing oceans, and moving from one continent to another, their size, strength, and speed are important characteristics. Numerous nations depend on tuna resources for food security, nutrition, economic development, employment, livelihood, culture, etc.

Important Days and Dates in May 2023