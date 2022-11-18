World Vasectomy Day 2022: Date, History, Significance, Myths & More

World Vasectomy Day is observed on the third Friday in November every year. It is observed on November 18, 2022, and this year's goal is to increase public awareness of the value of family planning and male reproductive health. The day also promotes vasectomies among men as a means of reducing population growth.

History

Dr. Doug Stein, an Australian urologist, founded World Vasectomy Day to raise awareness of the need for more options for male family planning.

Although it is likely that the procedure was carried out much earlier, the first recorded vasectomy occurred in 1823. Vasectomy procedures were first used in some nations to slow population growth in the early 1900s. Vasectomy procedures were controversially used, which led to their being outlawed in a number of nations.

In the middle of the 20th century, vasectomies as a method of birth control started to gain more acceptance. Vasectomy procedures are now carried out all over the world and are thought to be a very secure and reliable method of contraception when carried out by a qualified surgeon.

Significance

The purpose of World Vasectomy Day is to raise awareness of the procedure and encourage acceptance of it as a permanent method of male contraception. The day also aims to support the expanding group of men who are choosing vasectomy in order to take charge of their reproductive health.

World Vasectomy Day is crucial for a variety of reasons. First off, vasectomy is a quick and simple procedure that is both safe and effective for contraception. When compared to other permanent birth control methods like tubal ligation, it is also among the most affordable options. Furthermore, having a vasectomy has no effect on a man's sexual ability or ability to become a father in the future (should he ever change his mind).

Myths Debunking

Myth 1: A vasectomy is a painful procedure.

Yes, just like a little pinch or prick.

Myth 2: Vasectomy affects day-to-day grind.

This procedure blocks the vas deferens and it does not affect normal functioning.

Myth 3: Vasectomy recovery is long and difficult.

It is a simple and very quick procedure.

Myth 4: Vasectomy can lead to prostate cancer.

No, neither it adds nor deducts any probability.

Myth 5: A vasectomy is an expensive procedure.

Family planning methods are provided free of cost by the Government of India.

The goal of World Vasectomy Day is to increase public understanding of vasectomies and their function in family planning. Due to the fact that poverty and environmental deterioration are two of the main effects of overpopulation, this is a crucial issue. Participating in World Vasectomy Day will enable you to impact the world.