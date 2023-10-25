World’s Oldest Dog Ever In Guinness World Records Dies At 31
Bobi, the world's oldest dog ever, died on October 21, 2023, at the age of 31 years and 165 days. Bobi was born on May 11, 1992. In February 2023, Bobi was officially recognized as the world's oldest dog ever by Guinness World Records. The previous oldest dog ever was Australia's Bluey, who died in 1939 at the age of 29 years and five months.
Image: AP Photo
Bobi was a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a Portuguese breed of farm and guardian dog with a typical life expectancy of 12 to 14 years. Bobi lived his entire life with his loving family in the small Portuguese village of Conqueiros.
List of Longest Living Dogs
Here we bring you the list of the top 10 oldest living dogs in the world (by age) who attained the minimum age of 20.
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Birth date
|
Death date
|
Age
|
Breed
|
Home country
|
1
|
Bobi
|
11 May 1992
|
21 October 2023
|
31 years, 167 days
|
Rafeiro do Alentejo
|
Portugal
|
2
|
Bluey
|
7 June 1910
|
14 November 1939
|
29 years, 160 days
|
Australian Cattle Dog
|
Australia
|
3
|
Taffy
|
1 September 1975
|
31 March 2003
|
27 years, 211 days
|
Welsh Sheepdog
|
United Kingdom
|
4
|
Adjutant
|
14 August 1936
|
20 November 1963
|
27 years, 98 days
|
Labrador Retriever
|
United Kingdom
|
5
|
Buksi
|
1990
|
26 August 2017
|
26–27 years
|
Mongrel
|
Hungary
|
6
|
Bramble
|
1978
|
31 March 2003
|
24–25 years
|
Border Collie
|
United Kingdom
|
7
|
Spike
|
30 November 1999
|
Living
|
23 years, 329 days
|
Chihuahua mix
|
United States
|
8
|
Gino Hammerstrike Gilgamesh Wolf
|
24 September 2000
|
Living
|
23 years, 31 days
|
Chihuahua/American Eskimo Dog Mix
|
United States
|
9
|
TobyKeith
|
9 January 2001
|
Living
|
22 years, 289 days
|
Chihuahua
|
United States
|
10
|
Pebbles
|
28 March 2000
|
3 October 2022
|
22 years, 189 days
|
Toy Fox Terrier
|
United States
