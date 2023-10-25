World’s Oldest Dog Ever In Guinness World Records Dies At 31

Bobi, the world's oldest dog ever, died on October 21, 2023, at the age of 31 years and 165 days. Bobi was born on May 11, 1992. In February 2023, Bobi was officially recognized as the world's oldest dog ever by Guinness World Records. The previous oldest dog ever was Australia's Bluey, who died in 1939 at the age of 29 years and five months.

Image: AP Photo

Bobi was a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a Portuguese breed of farm and guardian dog with a typical life expectancy of 12 to 14 years. Bobi lived his entire life with his loving family in the small Portuguese village of Conqueiros.

Also read: Do You Live In A Cat State Or A Dog State In The US?

List of Longest Living Dogs

Here we bring you the list of the top 10 oldest living dogs in the world (by age) who attained the minimum age of 20.

Rank Name Birth date Death date Age Breed Home country 1 Bobi 11 May 1992 21 October 2023 31 years, 167 days Rafeiro do Alentejo Portugal 2 Bluey 7 June 1910 14 November 1939 29 years, 160 days Australian Cattle Dog Australia 3 Taffy 1 September 1975 31 March 2003 27 years, 211 days Welsh Sheepdog United Kingdom 4 Adjutant 14 August 1936 20 November 1963 27 years, 98 days Labrador Retriever United Kingdom 5 Buksi 1990 26 August 2017 26–27 years Mongrel Hungary 6 Bramble 1978 31 March 2003 24–25 years Border Collie United Kingdom 7 Spike 30 November 1999 Living 23 years, 329 days Chihuahua mix United States 8 Gino Hammerstrike Gilgamesh Wolf 24 September 2000 Living 23 years, 31 days Chihuahua/American Eskimo Dog Mix United States 9 TobyKeith 9 January 2001 Living 22 years, 289 days Chihuahua United States 10 Pebbles 28 March 2000 3 October 2022 22 years, 189 days Toy Fox Terrier United States





Also read: International Dog Day 2023: Important Types of Dog Breeds Used By The Indian Army