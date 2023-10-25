World’s Oldest Dog Ever In Guinness World Records Dies At 31

Bobi, the world's oldest dog ever, died on October 21, 2023, at the age of 31 years and 165 days. Bobi was a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo with a typical life expectancy of 12 to 14 years. Also, check the list of the top 10 oldest living dogs in the world.
Bobi, the world's oldest dog ever, died on October 21, 2023, at the age of 31 years and 165 days. Bobi was born on May 11, 1992. In February 2023, Bobi was officially recognized as the world's oldest dog ever by Guinness World Records. The previous oldest dog ever was Australia's Bluey, who died in 1939 at the age of 29 years and five months.

world's oldest dog bobi guinness world recordImage: AP Photo

Bobi was a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a Portuguese breed of farm and guardian dog with a typical life expectancy of 12 to 14 years. Bobi lived his entire life with his loving family in the small Portuguese village of Conqueiros.

List of Longest Living Dogs

Here we bring you the list of the top 10 oldest living dogs in the world (by age) who attained the minimum age of 20.

Rank

Name

Birth date

Death date

Age

Breed

Home country

1

Bobi

11 May 1992

21 October 2023

31 years, 167 days

Rafeiro do Alentejo

Portugal

2

Bluey

7 June 1910

14 November 1939

29 years, 160 days

Australian Cattle Dog

Australia

3

Taffy

1 September 1975

31 March 2003

27 years, 211 days

Welsh Sheepdog

United Kingdom

4

Adjutant

14 August 1936

20 November 1963

27 years, 98 days

Labrador Retriever

United Kingdom

5

Buksi

1990

26 August 2017

26–27 years

Mongrel

Hungary

6

Bramble

1978

31 March 2003

24–25 years

Border Collie

United Kingdom

7

Spike

30 November 1999

Living

23 years, 329 days

Chihuahua mix

United States

8

Gino Hammerstrike Gilgamesh Wolf

24 September 2000

Living

23 years, 31 days

Chihuahua/American Eskimo Dog Mix

United States

9

TobyKeith

9 January 2001

Living

22 years, 289 days

Chihuahua

United States

10

Pebbles

28 March 2000

3 October 2022

22 years, 189 days

Toy Fox Terrier

United States

