World’s very first commercial moon lander launched by Japan’s ispace

Japan is elated and proud of its space startup that successfully launched a spacecraft to the moon recently on Sunday. This has not been an easy task and got successful after multiple delays. Additionally, what makes it unique is the fact that it is the first successful venture to the moon by a private company.

The ispace Inc’s HAKUTO-R Mission

The ispace Inc’s HAKUTO-R wasn’t a cakewalk. It took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Additionally, two inspections of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket led to two postponements, however, the mission crossed all hurdles efficiently.

The people who got the chance to view the moment were all elated and excited. Around a hundred people or more were roaring and hooting in applause and awe at the rocket at the viewing party in Tokyo.

What makes the mission unique?

The mission has gained much applause from all over the world. Why? Well, what makes the mission unique is that soft landings on the moon have already been done by national space agencies of countries like Russia, China, and the United States, however, it is a new thing for a company to achieve this goal.

Moreover, the mission is also a vital step taken in achieving space cooperation between Japan and the United States.

HAKUTO

HAKUTO is a term used for a white rabbit that resides on the moon, as per Japanese folklore.

The ispace craft intends to deploy a tiny NASA satellite into the orbit of the moon to look for water deposits prior to its touch in the Atlas Crater.

Additionally, the M1 lander will station two robotic rovers, a baseball-sized device from the JAXA space agency, and the four-wheeled Rashid explorer. The Rashid explorer is crafted by the United Arab Emirates.

"The Rashid rover is part of the United Arab Emirates' ambitious space program," stated Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, vice president of the United Arab Emirates.

"Our aim is knowledge transfer and developing our capabilities and to add a scientific imprint in the history of humanity," he expressed in a tweet.

The ispace is a privately funded organization. It shares a contract with NASA to ferry payloads to the lunar surface from the year 2025. It aims to create a permanently staffed lunar colony by the year 2040.