WTC Final: How much money will the winner take home along with the Test Championship Mace?

Of late, ICC announced the prize money details for the World Test Championship which concludes with the final played between India and New Zealand. The battle for the prestigious title between India and New Zealand is on since 18 June 2021 at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

How much will the winner take home?

The winner of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) will take home $1.6 million along with the ICC Test Championship Mace.

The runner up will get US$800,000 for finishing second in the nine-team competition, which was played over a near two-year cycle, adding context to Test Cricket and crowning the first official world champions in the longest format of the game.

The prize money for the team finishing third is $450,000. The team fourth on the table will be awarded $350,000, the one that finishes fifth gets $200,000 while the remaining four teams will get $100,000 each.

The Test Mace, previously giving to teams topping the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings will now be given to the WTC winner. In case of a draw or tie, the finalists will split the prize money for the first and second places and share possession of the Mace during the time they remain champions.

About Test Mace

According to ICC, it is designed by English luxury brand Thomas Lyte and is based around the global nature of Test Cricket and the competing nations.

The focal point of the Mace is the cricket ball since it is at the core of the game whether being bowled, hit or fielded. Encircling the ball is the globe, referencing the global reach of Test cricket and the silver-gilt cricket ball through the oceans of the map.

The countries of the world are supported on the longitude lines, allowing for an interesting interplay of light on the different surfaces, especially as the mace is moved and catches that light. The world is surrounded by a central belt carrying the insignia of all 12 competing Test nations, with space to add others in the future.

A silver-gilt laurel band spirals up the shaft of the mace, the shaft itself styled as a stump which is a reference to the all-important wicket.

ICC World Test Championship

ICC World Test Championship is a league competition for Test Cricket run by the International Cricket Council (ICC). It started on 1 August 2019 and comprises nine teams competing in 71 Test matches in 27 series across two years.

Each team will play three home and three away series and the winner will be crowned as World Test Champions.

How were the teams for the WTC decided?

The top nine ranked teams on the MRF Tyres ICC Test Team Rankings as on 31 March 2018 qualified for the WTC. These were-- Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

Points Table

Teams Position (2019-2021) Points India Finalist 520 New Zealand Finalist 420 Australia 3rd 332 England 4th 442 South Africa 5th 264 Pakistan 6th 286 Sri Lanka 7th 200 West Indies 8th 194 Bangladesh 9th 20

List of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Winners (2007-2021)

List of Winners & Runners-up of the ICC Cricket World Cup