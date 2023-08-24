Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner Mercenary Chief, Killed In Plane Crash. Here's Everything You Need To Know!

The Wagner mercenary group head, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is declared to be dead since he was one of the passengers traveling on a private jet that crashed. The private jet was left with no survivors, and it crashed into a field somewhere near Moscow.

Yevgeny, the 62-year-old military commander who led a mutiny against Moscow that was unsuccessful and who challenged the authority of Vladimir Putin in an uprising, was present on the passenger list of a private jet, an Embraer Legacy business jet. According to Rosaviatsia, a civil aviation authority, Dmitry Utkin, a former military intelligence special forces officer from Russia and the co-founder of the Wagner group was also a member of the passenger list.

The other passengers

Not only Yevgeny Prigozhin, but other passengers of the private jet lost their lives. According to Rosaviatsia, these include Evgeniy Makaryan, Nikolay Matuseev, Alexander Totmin, Sergey Propustin, and V.aleriy Chekalov.

The private jet consisted of three crew and seven passengers as it flew to St. Petersburg from Moscow. The bodies of all 10 people who lost their lives by traveling on board the private jet have been successfully recovered from the site, thereby completing the search operation.

Cause of jet crash

According to the Flightradar24 online tracker, the Embraer Legacy 600 that carried Yevgeny Prigozhin had actually dropped off the radar at exactly 1811 local time.

While it is difficult to determine the cause of the crash, there are a few prudent assumptions spreading, thanks to the video circulated by many news channels. The video shows a plane that is actually spiraling into a nosedive.

However, apart from this video, there is no robust proof that shows how the incident took place. In fact, no indication of an inflight emergency or a distress call was given by the flight tracking data. Moreover, the aircraft continued to climb even when it disappeared from the radar. Various media channels associated with the Wagner group, however, made claims of a Russian air defense missile shooting down the plane, sans citing any robust evidence to support the argument.

On the other hand, British security forces are of the view that the FSB intelligence agency of Russia was the one to shoot down the private jet.

While on one side the news of the crash came up, President Vladimir Putin was actually attending a concert that commemorated the Battle of Kursk of 1943, while also hailing the troops of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in the year 2022.

ALSO READ: What Is Apollo, The Exemplary Humanoid Robot!