You might not be able to solve these brain teasers!

What is life without some fun? While humankind always focuses on being better than yesterday, sometimes life wants a halt. Whether you are a doctor, an engineer, a working professional, an artist, or a student, you do deserve some moments of relaxation.

Even if you feel every minute that you enjoy gets wasted, spending some time doing something leisurely can perhaps be the most productive thing you will do.

That is why we have brought some interesting brain teasers for you that will give you the required moments of relaxation and fun. However, it is a humble warning to you to not mistake these brain teasers for easy ones. Apart from being interesting, these are tricky too.

Don’t believe us? Jump straight into the brain teasers!







BRAIN TEASERS

Excited about the answers? Scroll down!

BRAIN TEASER 1:

What always ends everything?

ANSWER:

The letter G, ends everythinG.







BRAIN TEASER 2:

Which is correct to say: "The yolk of the egg is white" or "The yolk of the egg are white?"

ANSWER:

Neither way is correct. Why? Well, have you ever seen the color of the egg yolk? It is yellow!







BRAIN TEASER 3:

What disappears as soon as you say its name?

ANSWER:

Silence!

BRAIN TEASER:

This belongs to you, but everyone else uses it more.

ANSWER:

Your name!









We can see a wide grin on your face! Don’t hide it. It is a sign that you just had a couple of minutes of fun in your busy schedule.

