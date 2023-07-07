What Is YouTube’s New Screen Lock Feature?

YouTube is currently testing a new feature that allows users to lock their screens while watching a video. This is designed to prevent users from accidentally pausing, skipping, or selecting a suggested video.

The feature is currently only available to select Premium subscribers on Android and iOS devices. Here is what YouTube states “Lock Screen disables touch input while watching a video so that accidental taps do not pause, skip or disrupt the video.”

According to many sources, this feature was first introduced by Netflix in 2020. This new feature is a welcome addition to YouTube. It can be frustrating to accidentally pause or skip a video when you are trying to watch it hands-free. The Lock Screen feature eliminates this problem and allows you to enjoy your videos without interruption.

In addition to preventing accidental taps, Lock Screen can also be used to keep your phone's screen from turning off while you're watching a video. This is useful if you're watching a long video and don't want your phone to go to sleep.

Source: YouTube

The Lock Screen feature is still in testing, so it's not yet clear when it will be rolled out to all YouTube Premium subscribers. But, it's a promising feature that could make watching videos on YouTube even more enjoyable.

This feature was first discovered by CordCutters and they stated that this new feature is “to test out until July 30th, 2023.”

There are a number of benefits to the new lock screen feature, including:

Prevents accidental interruptions. As mentioned above, the lock screen feature can help to prevent accidental interruptions while you are watching a video. This is especially useful if you are using your phone in your pocket or bag.

Allows you to keep watching while you do other things. With the lock screen feature enabled, you can keep watching a video while you are checking your email, texting, or doing something else. This is a great way to multitask.

Provides a more immersive viewing experience. The lock screen feature removes the distractions of the YouTube interface, which can provide a more immersive viewing experience.

How to Use the Lock Screen Feature?

To enable the lock screen feature, you will need to follow these steps:

Open the YouTube app.

Tap on the profile icon in the top right corner of the screen.

Tap on "Settings."

Tap on "Try New Features"

Scroll down and you will see a “Try it out” button.

Click on the button and the feature will be enabled.

There are chances that this feature won’t work for you since it is still in testing mode and not everyone can have access to it.

It is important to note that this feature will only work while playing full-screen videos.

In conclusion, If you are a YouTube Premium user, this feature can definitely help you improve the experience.