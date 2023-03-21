BSEB 12th Result 2023 Out: Direct Link to Check Bihar Board Inter Result Online

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Out: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the 12th Class result for Arts, Science and Commerce on March 21. Students can check Bihar Board Result online by visiting the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) or through the Jagran Josh portal. The result is declared in the form of a scorecard with subject-wise marks obtained by the students in their respective examinations.

Students are required to enter their roll number and other details as asked to view their results online. Alternatively, they can download Bihar Board Result for the 12th Class by clicking on the BSEB 12th Result Link provided in this article below.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Click Here

BSEB 12th Result 2023 Analysis:

As per the data released, the overall pass percentage is 83. This year, a total of 13,18,227 candidates appeared for the BSEB Class 12th Exam at designated centers across the state of which 6,36,432 were girls and 6,81,795 were boys.. Bihar 12th class Exam was conducted February 1 to 11, 2023.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Overview

Students who have appeared for the BSEB 12th Exams 2023 can check the details of the examination below.

Name of the Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Exam Name Class 12 (Intermediate) Streams BSEB 12th Arts Result 2023 BSEB 12th Science Result 2023 BSEB 12th Commerce Result 2023 Exam Mode Offline Exam Date 01 to 11 Feb 2023 Result Date 21 March 2023 Credentials Required to Check Result Roll Code and Roll Number Result Mode Online Result Website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: How to Check BSEB 12th Class Result Online ?

The candidates who are want to check their BSEB Result, for 12th Arts, Science, and Commerce, from the official website can follow the steps provided below:

Step 1 - Go to BSEB Website - Bihar Board biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in.

Step 2 - Visit the result link ‘Bihar Board 2022 12th Result.'

Step 3 - A login window of class 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4 - Enter roll code and the roll number and click on the “Search” button

Step 5 - Check Your BSEB 12th Result Marks 2023

BSEB 12th Result 2023: Details Mentioned on Bihar Board Marksheet.

Bihar Board Inter Result includes the details such as the candidate's name and roll number, subject-wise marks obtained, total marks, and the percentage scored by the candidate. It may also include the division, i.e., first, second or third, secured by the candidate based on their performance in the examination.