  1. Home
  2. News
  3. BSEB 12th Result 2023 Out: Direct Link to Check Bihar Board Inter Result Online

BSEB 12th Result 2023 Out: Direct Link to Check Bihar Board Inter Result Online

BSEB 12th Result 2023: Check Direct Link to Download Bihar Board Inter Result Here. Also Check the steps to download, result pass percentage and details mentioned on the marksheet here.

jagran josh
Updated: Mar 21, 2023 14:42 IST

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Out: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the 12th Class result for Arts, Science and Commerce on March 21. Students can check Bihar Board Result online by visiting the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) or through the Jagran Josh portal. The result is declared in the form of a scorecard with subject-wise marks obtained by the students in their respective examinations. 

Students are required to enter their roll number and other details as asked to view their results online. Alternatively, they can download Bihar Board Result for the 12th Class by clicking on the BSEB 12th Result Link provided in this article below. 

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Click Here

BSEB 12th Result 2023 Analysis:

As per the data released, the overall pass percentage is 83. This year, a total of 13,18,227 candidates appeared for the BSEB Class 12th Exam at designated centers across the state of which 6,36,432 were girls and 6,81,795 were boys.. Bihar 12th class Exam was conducted February 1 to 11, 2023.

Bihar Board  12th Result 2023 Overview

Students who have appeared for the BSEB 12th Exams 2023 can check the details of the examination below. 

 

Name of the Board

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Exam Name

Class 12 (Intermediate)

Streams

BSEB 12th Arts Result 2023

BSEB 12th Science Result 2023

BSEB 12th Commerce Result 2023

Exam Mode

Offline

Exam Date

01 to 11 Feb 2023

Result Date

 21 March 2023

Credentials Required to Check Result

Roll Code and Roll Number

Result Mode

Online

Result Website

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

 

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: How to Check BSEB 12th Class Result Online ?

The candidates who are want to check their BSEB Result, for 12th Arts, Science, and Commerce, from the official website can follow the steps provided below: 

Step 1 - Go to BSEB Website - Bihar Board biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in.

Step 2 - Visit the result link ‘Bihar Board 2022 12th Result.'

Step 3 - A login window of class 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4 - Enter roll code and the roll number and click on the “Search” button

Step 5 - Check Your BSEB 12th Result Marks 2023 

BSEB 12th Result 2023: Details Mentioned on Bihar Board Marksheet.

Bihar Board Inter Result includes the details such as the candidate's name and roll number, subject-wise marks obtained, total marks, and the percentage scored by the candidate. It may also include the division, i.e., first, second or third, secured by the candidate based on their performance in the examination.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023