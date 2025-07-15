Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
AIAPGET 2025 Answer Key Challenge, Raise Objection Window Closes Tomorrow, Check Details Here

AIAPGET 2025: The provisional answer keys and question papers for AIAPGET 2025, which was administered on July 4, have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Until July 16, 2025 (11:00 PM), candidates can challenge these keys on exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/ for ₹200 each question. Subject matter experts will evaluate the challenges, and the final outcome will be determined by using the updated answer key, which will be legally binding.

Jul 15, 2025, 15:06 IST
AIAPGET 2025 Window Closes Tomorrow
AIAPGET 2025 Window Closes Tomorrow
AIAPGET 2025: The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)-2025, which took place in CBT mode on July 4, 2025, has the Provisional Answer Keys and Question Papers with Recorded Responses made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The provisional answer key can be challenged by candidates who are unhappy with it within a certain time frame by paying a non-refundable filing fee of ₹200 for each question. 

During July 14–16, 2025, until 11:00 PM, this challenge facility will be accessible online at https://exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/. You can use UPI, Net Banking, a credit card, or a debit card to make payments. Submissions of challenges without the processing fee or via any other method will not be taken into consideration.

Steps To Rise Objection For AIAPGET Answer Key 2025 

  • Please visit the https://exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/ webpage.

  • Click the Login Button after entering the Security Pin as it appears and logging in with your Application Number, Password, or Application Number and Date of Birth.

  • Press the button that says "View/Challenge Answer Key."

  • The Option(s) next to the Question ID in the "Correct Option(s)" column represents the Answer Key that NTA should utilize.

  • You can employ any one or more of the options listed in the following five columns by checking the box if you want to contest this option.

  • You can choose "Choose File" and upload any supporting papers you wish to include (all documents must be in a single PDF file).

  • Select your preferred Option(s) ID for the Challenge, then scroll down to select "Submit and Review Claims" to proceed to the following screen. To proceed, you must make sure you have chosen all necessary options.

  • A list of every Question ID and option you have contested will be shown to you. By selecting "Modify Claim," you can still change your choice. You can click "Save Claim and Pay Fee" when you have chosen every option (or options) ID for the challenge.

  • To choose your payment methods, click "Save Claim and Pay Fee." Once payment has been received, no changes will be permitted.

  • Choose your payment method and pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 for each contested question. Use a debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI to make a payment.

What Officials Said?

The AIAPGET 2025 Provisional Answer Keys verification procedure is rigorous, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). A group of subject-matter specialists will carefully review each challenge that is presented. If a challenge is determined to be legitimate, the relevant answer key will be updated to reflect the new information. Based on this extensively updated Final Answer Key, the AIAPGET 2025 final result will thereafter be prepared and announced. It is important to note that candidates will not get any personal correspondence about whether or not their particular challenges will be accepted. Following the challenge period, the answer key that these experts have determined will be regarded as final and legally binding.

Also Read:

