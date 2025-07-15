AIAPGET 2025 Answer Key Challenge, Raise Objection Window Closes Tomorrow, Check Details Here

AIAPGET 2025: The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)-2025, which took place in CBT mode on July 4, 2025, has the Provisional Answer Keys and Question Papers with Recorded Responses made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The provisional answer key can be challenged by candidates who are unhappy with it within a certain time frame by paying a non-refundable filing fee of ₹200 for each question.

During July 14–16, 2025, until 11:00 PM, this challenge facility will be accessible online at https://exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/. You can use UPI, Net Banking, a credit card, or a debit card to make payments. Submissions of challenges without the processing fee or via any other method will not be taken into consideration.