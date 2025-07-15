KEA Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Counselling Date Extended to July 17; Details Here

KEA Counselling: The Karnataka NEET UG 2025 counseling registration deadline has been extended by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) to July 17. NEET UG 2025 eligible students now have an additional chance to apply for admission to a variety of undergraduate medical, dental, and AYUSH programs thanks to this extension.
Potential applicants can finish the admission registration process by going to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the official KEA website. Applying during this extended window is essential for candidates, particularly those who qualified for NEET UG but had not previously registered for UGCET 2025. On July 18 and 19, freshly registered candidates' documents will be verified.
Karnataka NEET UG 2025: Fee Details
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has outlined the registration fee structure for Karnataka NEET UG 2025 counselling, varying by candidate category. Seat allotment will be a merit-based process, considering factors such as filled choices, reservation policies, seat matrix availability, and the candidates' NEET rank and score.
Category
Registration Fee (INR)
General
2,500
SC, ST, PwD
500
NRI, OCI, Foreign Nationals
5,000
Karnataka NEET UG 2025: Key Highlights
The key highlights for Karnataka NEET UG 2025 counselling given in the table below:
Particular
Details
Conducting Authority
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
Courses Offered
MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH (Ayurveda, Unani, Homoeopathy)
Official Website
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Registration Extended Deadline
July 17, 2025 (11 AM)
Document Verification (New Applicants)
July 18 & 19, 2025
Seat Allotment Basis
Choices filled by candidates, reservation criteria, seat matrix, NEET rank, and NEET score.
Eligibility Criteria
- Qualified NEET UG 2025
Quota Covered
85% State Quota seats and 100% private college seats in Karnataka. MCC handles 15% All India Quota seats.
Karnataka NEET UG 2025: Overview of Seat Distribution
For admission to a variety of medical, dentistry, and AYUSH (Ayurvedic, Unani, and Homeopathic) programs around the state, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is holding NEET UG 2025 counseling. About 33,829 MBBS seats and 9,622 BDS seats available in various medical and dental institutes are covered by this counseling process. These seats are 100% of the seats at private colleges and are part of the 85% state quota, which is only available to candidates with Karnataka domicile. The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) is in charge of the remaining 15% of All India Quota seats in government colleges. Karnataka is a well-liked destination for medical students nationwide due to its substantial quantity of seats.
