KEA Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Counselling Date Extended to July 17; Details Here

KEA Counselling: The Karnataka NEET UG 2025 counseling registration deadline has been extended by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) to July 17. NEET UG 2025 eligible students now have an additional chance to apply for admission to a variety of undergraduate medical, dental, and AYUSH programs thanks to this extension.

Potential applicants can finish the admission registration process by going to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the official KEA website. Applying during this extended window is essential for candidates, particularly those who qualified for NEET UG but had not previously registered for UGCET 2025. On July 18 and 19, freshly registered candidates' documents will be verified.

Karnataka NEET UG 2025: Fee Details

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has outlined the registration fee structure for Karnataka NEET UG 2025 counselling, varying by candidate category. Seat allotment will be a merit-based process, considering factors such as filled choices, reservation policies, seat matrix availability, and the candidates' NEET rank and score.