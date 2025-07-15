Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
KEA Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Counselling Date Extended to July 17; Details Here

KEA Counselling: The Karnataka NEET UG 2025 counselling registration deadline has been extended by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) to July 17. This gives eligible applicants, especially those who qualified for NEET UG but missed the original UGCET registration, a vital second chance. On July 18 and 19, these new candidates' documents will be verified. Based on NEET rank, preferences, and reservations, KEA oversees admissions for roughly 33,829 MBBS and 9,622 BDS seats in both public and private universities.

Jul 15, 2025, 11:12 IST
KEA Counselling: The Karnataka NEET UG 2025 counseling registration deadline has been extended by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) to July 17. NEET UG 2025 eligible students now have an additional chance to apply for admission to a variety of undergraduate medical, dental, and AYUSH programs thanks to this extension.

Potential applicants can finish the admission registration process by going to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the official KEA website. Applying during this extended window is essential for candidates, particularly those who qualified for NEET UG but had not previously registered for UGCET 2025. On July 18 and 19, freshly registered candidates' documents will be verified.

Karnataka NEET UG 2025: Fee Details

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has outlined the registration fee structure for Karnataka NEET UG 2025 counselling, varying by candidate category. Seat allotment will be a merit-based process, considering factors such as filled choices, reservation policies, seat matrix availability, and the candidates' NEET rank and score.

Category

Registration Fee (INR)

General

2,500

SC, ST, PwD

500

NRI, OCI, Foreign Nationals

5,000

Karnataka NEET UG 2025: Key Highlights

The key highlights for Karnataka NEET UG 2025 counselling given in the table below:

Particular

Details

Conducting Authority

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

Courses Offered

MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH (Ayurveda, Unani, Homoeopathy)

Official Website

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Registration Extended Deadline

July 17, 2025 (11 AM)

Document Verification (New Applicants)

July 18 & 19, 2025

Seat Allotment Basis

Choices filled by candidates, reservation criteria, seat matrix, NEET rank, and NEET score.

Eligibility Criteria

- Qualified NEET UG 2025
- Karnataka domicile or meet KEA eligibility norms
- Passed 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology & English
- Minimum 17 years by December 31, 2025

Quota Covered

85% State Quota seats and 100% private college seats in Karnataka. MCC handles 15% All India Quota seats.

Karnataka NEET UG 2025: Overview of Seat Distribution

For admission to a variety of medical, dentistry, and AYUSH (Ayurvedic, Unani, and Homeopathic) programs around the state, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is holding NEET UG 2025 counseling. About 33,829 MBBS seats and 9,622 BDS seats available in various medical and dental institutes are covered by this counseling process. These seats are 100% of the seats at private colleges and are part of the 85% state quota, which is only available to candidates with Karnataka domicile. The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) is in charge of the remaining 15% of All India Quota seats in government colleges. Karnataka is a well-liked destination for medical students nationwide due to its substantial quantity of seats.


