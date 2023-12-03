AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023 After 5 PM Today, Download At allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023: The Bar Council of India will be releasing the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 18) admit card today, December 3, 2023. Students must note that the AIBE 2023 exam will be available after 5 pm today. Students who applied for the AIBE 18 exam can visit the official website to download the admit card.

AIBE 18 exam will be conducted on December 10, 2023. To download the AIBE 18 2023 exam admit card students are required to visit the website and use the login credentials. The hall ticket is a mandatory document to be carried by students along with a valid ID card.

AIBE 18 exam 2023 admit card will be available on the official website - allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates will also be provided with the direct link on this page to download the admit card.

AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023 - Link to be Available After 5 pm

Steps to Download AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023

The AIBE 18 admit card will be available for download from 5 pm onwards. Students appearing for the exam on December 10, 2023, can follow the steps given below to download the admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE 18

Step 2: Click on the AIBE 18 admit card link

Step 3: Enter the application ID and password

Step 4: The AIBE 18 admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the AIBE 18 admit card for further reference

Details Given on AIBE 18 Admit Card

The AIBE 18 admit card will be available online. Students are required to download the hall ticket and carry the original with them to the exam centre. The AIBE XVIII 2023 admit card will include the following details

Candidate name

Roll number/ registration number

Name of exam

Candidate photograph and signature image

Exam schedule

Reporting time to exam centre

Instructions for candidates

