AIBE XVII (17) Admit Card Verification Process Starts Today, Get Direct Link Here

AIBE XVII (17) Admit Card Verification Link: As per the recent updates, the Bar Council of India (BCI) will start the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVII) admit card verification link today. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam will be able to access the AIBE XVII (17) admit card verification link on the official website - allindiabarexamination.com. To verify the details, candidates will have to login with the required credentials.

The last date for correction of online AIBE XVII (17) admit cards is January 25, 2023. After the completion of verification, the BCI will release the AIBE XVII (17) admit card on January 30, 2023 in online mode. As per the schedule released, the AIBE XVII (17) exam will be held on February 5, 2023, in pen-and-paper mode.

AIBE XVII (17) Admit Card Verification Link - Direct Link (Available Today)

AIBE XVII (17) Dates 2023

Events Dates AIBE 17 Admit Card Verification process January 21, 2023 onwards Last date for corrections in admit card January 25, 2023 AIBE 17 admit card download January 3 to February 3, 2023 AIBE XVII (17) February 5, 2023.

How to Verify AIBE XVII (17) Admit Card 2023 Details?

In case candidates wish to make any changes to their admit card, then they can do so till January 25, 2023. No changes will be accepted by BCI after the deadline. They can go through the steps to know how to make changes/verify AIBE XVII (17) admit card details -

1st Step - Go to the official website of BCI - allindiabarexamination.com.

2nd Step - On the homepage, login with registration number and password to AIBE account.

3rd Step - Now, click on - AIBE 17 admit card verification link.

4th Step - Go through all details mentioned, make corrections if any.

5th Step - Now, save the details by clicking on the submit button.

