AIBE XVII Admit Card Verification Ends Today, Check Editable Details Here

    Updated: Jan 25, 2023 11:58 IST
    AIBE XVII Admit Card Verification Ends Today: According to the official schedule, the Bar Council of India will end the AIBE XVII Admit Card Verification process today-January 25, 2023. Thus, candidates who have not checked their details yet must do the same on the official website i.e.  allindiabarexamination.com. Authorities will issue the AIBE 17 admit card once the candidates verify the details.

    Meanwhile, AIBE XVII 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 5, 2023. Candidates must carry their hall ticket along with valid ID proof such as License, aadhar card, etc to the examination hall. Candidates are required to follow the exam day guidelines. Otherwise, they will be debarred from giving the AIBE 17 exam 2023. 

    AIBE XVII Exam Dates

    Event

    Date

    Last date for corrections in admit card

    January 25th, 2023,

    AIBE XVII (17) admit card 

    January 30th to February 3rd, 2023

    AIBE XVII (17) Exam                                                               

    February 5th, 2023

    What Details Can Be Edited in AIBE XVII Application Form?

    The authorities have asked the candidates to verify the details before the issuance of the AIBE 17 admit card. However, candidates must be noted that they cannot edit all the details. 

    Details Can be Edited

    • Basic Details-Address, Pincode, Parent’s name, etc
    • Education Details
    • Documents Uploaded

    Details Cannot be Edited

    • Registration Information
    • Basic Details including language and test center preference

    How to Edit AIBE XVII Admit Card Details?

    Authorities will close the verification window for AIBE 17 admit card today. Thus, candidates who have not checked their details must do the same on the official website i.e. allindiabarexamination.com. They can follow these steps to verify and edit-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. allindiabarexamination.com

    Step 2: Click on the Registration link

    Step 3: Now, log in with registered ID and password

    Step 4: Check the filled details

    Step 5: Make corrections if necessary

    Step 6: Afterward, click on preview and submit

