  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AICTE Introduces Relaxed Norms in Approval Process Handbook 2023, Check Details Here

AICTE Introduces Relaxed Norms in Approval Process Handbook 2023, Check Details Here

The AICTE introduced relaxed norms and new changes in the Approval Process Handbook 2023-24. Check complete details here

jagran josh
Updated: Mar 24, 2023 11:28 IST
All India Council of Technical Education
All India Council of Technical Education

APH 2023: As per the recent updates, the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) introduced relaxed norms and new changes in the Approval Process Handbook 2023-24. The AICTE is now encouraging applications for setting up new engineering colleges in traditional areas of engineering and technology at Degree, Diploma and Postgraduate (PG) levels. The AICTE Chairman TG Sitharam has launched its Portal for inviting the applications to grant approval to the institutions for the upcoming academic year. Whereas the Approval Process Handbook 23-24 containing the norms for approval was released by AICTE Chairman on Wednesday.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023