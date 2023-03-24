AICTE Introduces Relaxed Norms in Approval Process Handbook 2023, Check Details Here

APH 2023: As per the recent updates, the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) introduced relaxed norms and new changes in the Approval Process Handbook 2023-24. The AICTE is now encouraging applications for setting up new engineering colleges in traditional areas of engineering and technology at Degree, Diploma and Postgraduate (PG) levels. The AICTE Chairman TG Sitharam has launched its Portal for inviting the applications to grant approval to the institutions for the upcoming academic year. Whereas the Approval Process Handbook 23-24 containing the norms for approval was released by AICTE Chairman on Wednesday.

According to reports, the regulator will now operate the entire approval process through the National Single Window System portal. All the new institutions need to register on this NSWS portal for approval from now onwards, the AICTE advisor Rajendra Kakde informed in the inauguration.

Check AICTE’s Approval Process Handbook 2023-24 Here According to the new regulations, the All India Council of Technical Education has also increased the maximum approved intake from the present 300 to 360 in the UG engineering courses i.e. B.Tech or B.E. Whereas, the institutions are also free to increase the intake from 180 to 300 in Computer Application courses, the reports further added.

