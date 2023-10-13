AIIMS INI CET 2024 January Session Registration Ends Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
AIIMS INI CET 2024 Registration: AIIMS, New Delhi will close the final registrations for the INI CET January session 2024 tomorrow: October 14, 2023. Candidates can fill out the registration form through the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. Get the direct link here.

Updated: Oct 13, 2023 15:36 IST
AIIMS INI CET 2024 Registration: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will close the final registrations for the INI CET January session 2024 tomorrow: October 14, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the AIIMS INI CET 2024 to get admission into MD/MS/MDS/DM/MCh(6years) courses at AIIMS, New Delhi can fill out the registration form through the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in.

As per the revised schedule, candidates can submit their applications by 5 pm tomorrow, October 14, 2023. They are required to enter the necessary login details in the login window to get themselves registered. The examination authority will conduct the AIIMS INI CET 2024 exam on November 5, 2023. Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to complete the registrations.

AIIMS INI CET 2024 January Session Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

AIIMS INICET January 2024 Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the AIIMS INI CET January session 2024 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Last date to apply for AIIMS INI CET January 2024 session

October 14, 2023 (by 5 pm)

AIIMS INI CET January 2024 session exam

November 5, 2023

Check the official notice here

How to fill out the AIIMS INI CET 2024 registration form online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to register for the AIIMS INI CET 2024 January session examinations in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the desired link that reads, AIIMS INI CET 2024 January session 

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the necessary details and fill out the registration form

Step 5: Go through the application form and submit

Step 6: Download the application confirmation page for future use

