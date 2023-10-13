  1. Home
  2. News
  3. PU Results 2023 Out For MSc Physics 2nd Semester at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here

PU Results 2023 Out For MSc Physics 2nd Semester at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here

Panjab University Result 2023: Panjab University has announced the semester-wise results for PG courses. Candidates can download their results at puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 13, 2023 14:34 IST
PU Results 2023
PU Results 2023

Panjab University Results 2023: Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh has announced the semester-wise results of the MSc Physics 2nd semester exams today, October 13, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the May session exams can download their scorecards by filling out the necessary details through the official websites - puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. 

Candidates need to fill out the necessary details such as exam type, semester and roll number in the result login window to get their results. The University has announced the results of the MSc Physics second semester exams online.

Check here the direct link for Panjab University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations. 

Courses

Result release date

Direct Links

M.Sc. (Physics) 2nd Semester

October 13, 2023

Click Here

Login credentials required to download the Panjab University results 2023

Candidates are required to enter the below-mentioned details in the login window to get their marksheets online.

  • Semester
  • Roll number
  • Exam type

PU Chandigarh Highlights: Panjab University Overview and Highlights

Candidates can go through the PU Chandigarh overview and highlights below. 

About PU

Details

University Name

Panjab University, Chandigarh

Courses

BA, BSc, BBA, BE, BCA, BCom, MA, MBA, MSc, MPhil programmes

Date of Examination

May 2023

Panjab University result release date

October 13, 2023

PU Result Link - Latest

Click Here

How to download the Panjab University result 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to download their PU even semester results 2023 online.

Step 1: Go to the official website - results.puexam.in

Step 2: Click on the May result link 

Step 3: The direct links to check the PU sem-wise results will be displayed on the screen 

Step 4: Fill out the required details as asked 

Step 5: Go through the details provided on the scorecard and download it for future use

Also Read: Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 Selection List For Stray Vacancy Round Today, Check Details Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023