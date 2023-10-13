PU Results 2023 Out For MSc Physics 2nd Semester at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here

Panjab University Results 2023: Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh has announced the semester-wise results of the MSc Physics 2nd semester exams today, October 13, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the May session exams can download their scorecards by filling out the necessary details through the official websites - puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in.

Candidates need to fill out the necessary details such as exam type, semester and roll number in the result login window to get their results. The University has announced the results of the MSc Physics second semester exams online.

Check here the direct link for Panjab University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.

Courses Result release date Direct Links M.Sc. (Physics) 2nd Semester October 13, 2023 Click Here

Login credentials required to download the Panjab University results 2023

Candidates are required to enter the below-mentioned details in the login window to get their marksheets online.

Semester

Roll number

Exam type

PU Chandigarh Highlights: Panjab University Overview and Highlights

Candidates can go through the PU Chandigarh overview and highlights below.

About PU Details University Name Panjab University, Chandigarh Courses BA, BSc, BBA, BE, BCA, BCom, MA, MBA, MSc, MPhil programmes Date of Examination May 2023 Panjab University result release date October 13, 2023 PU Result Link - Latest Click Here

How to download the Panjab University result 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to download their PU even semester results 2023 online.

Step 1: Go to the official website - results.puexam.in

Step 2: Click on the May result link

Step 3: The direct links to check the PU sem-wise results will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Fill out the required details as asked

Step 5: Go through the details provided on the scorecard and download it for future use

