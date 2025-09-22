IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

Telangana NEET Counselling 2025: KNRUHS Released UG Merit List Out for Management Quota; Details Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 22, 2025, 19:43 IST

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has released the Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025 merit list and seat matrix today, September 22, 2025. Candidates can check the Management Quota merit list on the official website at knruhs.telangana.gov.in.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025 merit list and seat matrix released today, September 22, 2025.
Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025 merit list and seat matrix released today, September 22, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025 merit list and seat matrix released today, September 22, 2025.
  • Students can check the Management Quota merit list at knruhs.telangana.gov.in.
  • Candidates will be required to exercise the web option entry till September 24, 2025 by 2 PM.

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has released the Telangana National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 merit list and seat matrix today, September 22, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the Management Quota merit list at knruhs.telangana.gov.in

Telangana NEET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table will carry the important details related to Telangana NEET Counselling 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Merit List and Seat Matrix

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

knruhs.telangana.gov.in

State 

Telangana 

Stream 

Medical

Dental 

Programmes 

MBBS

BDS

Quota 

Management 

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Management Quota Round 1 Web Option Entry 

September 24, 2025 by 2 PM

DIRECT LINK - Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Seat Matrix

LATEST NEWS:

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Points 

  • The board has started the Telangana NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 web option entry process. 
  • Candidates will be able to exercise their web option entry online in order of preference for course, college and category.
  • Only the allotted candidates on the final merit list are eligible for the web option entry process.
  • Students must check their eligibility before continuing with choice filling and locking.

LATEST NEWS:

Related Stories

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.

https://www.jagranjosh.com/news 

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News