Telangana NEET Counselling 2025: KNRUHS Released UG Merit List Out for Management Quota; Details Here

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has released the Telangana National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 merit list and seat matrix today, September 22, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the Management Quota merit list at knruhs.telangana.gov.in.

Telangana NEET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table will carry the important details related to Telangana NEET Counselling 2025: