Telangana NEET Counselling 2025: KNRUHS Released UG Merit List Out for Management Quota; Details Here

Key Points
- Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025 merit list and seat matrix released today, September 22, 2025.
- Students can check the Management Quota merit list at knruhs.telangana.gov.in.
- Candidates will be required to exercise the web option entry till September 24, 2025 by 2 PM.
Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has released the Telangana National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 merit list and seat matrix today, September 22, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the Management Quota merit list at knruhs.telangana.gov.in.
Telangana NEET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table will carry the important details related to Telangana NEET Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Merit List and Seat Matrix
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
knruhs.telangana.gov.in
|
State
|
Telangana
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
BDS
|
Quota
|
Management
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Management Quota Round 1 Web Option Entry
|
September 24, 2025 by 2 PM
DIRECT LINK - Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Seat Matrix
LATEST NEWS:
- CBSE 2026 Exam Rule: Board Announces Key Changes for Class 10th, 12th Exams
- NEET PG 2025: MCC to Release Counselling Schedule Soon, Check Expected Dates and Details Here
- CAT 2025 Correction Window Open Soon, Steps to Check Edit Application Form
Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Points
- The board has started the Telangana NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 web option entry process.
- Candidates will be able to exercise their web option entry online in order of preference for course, college and category.
- Only the allotted candidates on the final merit list are eligible for the web option entry process.
- Students must check their eligibility before continuing with choice filling and locking.
LATEST NEWS:
Related Stories
Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
https://www.jagranjosh.com/news
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation