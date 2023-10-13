Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 Selection List For Stray Vacancy Round Today, Check Details Here

Maharashtra NEET PG 2023: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra State will release the selection list for the Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2023 for stray vacancy round today: October 13, 2023, in online mode. Once released, registered candidates can check and download the selection list from the official website - cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023/login.

According to the released schedule, shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted colleges between October 14 and 15, 2023, until 5.30 pm. The Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round selection list pdf includes important details such as form number, candidate's name, category, code, subject, college, and quota. As per the official notice, the subsequent rounds will be declared if seats remain vacant.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Selection List - Direct Link (Available Today)

Maharashtra NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round Counselling 2023 Dates

Medical aspirants can go through the dates related to the Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Release of selection list of stray vacancy round October 13, 2023 Physical joining or reporting at the allotted college October 14 to 15, 2023 (till 5.30 pm)

How to download the Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round selection list?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to download the Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round selection list online.

Step 1: Go to the official website - cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023/login

Step 2: After this, click on the direct link available to download the Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round selection list available on the homepage

Step 3: The selection list will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Go through the details mentioned on it and download it for future use

