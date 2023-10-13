Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 Selection List For Stray Vacancy Round Today, Check Details Here

  1. Home
Maharashtra NEET PG 2023: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra State will release the selection list for the Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2023 for stray vacancy round today: October 13, 2023. Once released, candidates can download it at cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023/login. Check the details here.

Updated: Oct 13, 2023 12:41 IST
Maharashtra NEET PG 2023: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra State will release the selection list for the Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2023 for stray vacancy round today: October 13, 2023, in online mode. Once released, registered candidates can check and download the selection list from the official website - cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023/login.

According to the released schedule, shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted colleges between October 14 and 15, 2023, until 5.30 pm. The Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round selection list pdf includes important details such as form number, candidate's name, category, code, subject, college, and quota. As per the official notice, the subsequent rounds will be declared if seats remain vacant.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Selection List - Direct Link (Available Today)

Maharashtra NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round Counselling 2023 Dates

Medical aspirants can go through the dates related to the Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

Release of selection list of stray vacancy

round

October 13, 2023

Physical joining or reporting at the allotted college

October 14 to 15, 2023 (till 5.30 pm)

Check the official schedule here

How to download the Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round selection list?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to download the Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round selection list online.

Step 1: Go to the official website - cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023/login

Step 2: After this, click on the direct link available to download the Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round selection list available on the homepage

Step 3: The selection list will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Go through the details mentioned on it and download it for future use

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Tomorrow, Check Steps To Download PDF Here
