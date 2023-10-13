  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Tomorrow, Check Steps To Download PDF Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Tomorrow, Check Steps To Download PDF Here

NEET PG counselling stray vacancy round allotment result will be announced on the official website tomorrow. Candidates who have applied for the stray vacancy round can check the allotment result through the link given here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 13, 2023 12:10 IST
NEET PG stray vacabcy round allotment result tomorrow
NEET PG stray vacabcy round allotment result tomorrow

NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round: The Medical Counselling Committee will announce the NEET PG counselling stray vacancy round allotment results tomorrow. Candidates who have applied for the NEET Pg stray vacancy round will be able to check their allotment results through the link given on the official website.

MCC is conducting the NEET PG stray vacancy round for admission to the postgraduate medical programmes offered in medical colleges across the country. Candidates unable to secure a seat in the previous allotment rounds were eligible to apply for the stray vacancy round allotment. Following the allotment results being announced, candidates who have been allotted seats can report for the admission process at the respective colleges. 

The NEET PG counselling stray vacancy round allotment result will be available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Those who have applied for the allotment round will also be able to check their results through the direct link given here. 

Steps to Check NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round Allotment

The NEET PG stray vacancy round allotment result will be announced on the official website soon. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round can check the details here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG stray vacancy allotment link

Step 3: The allotment pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference

Those who have been allotted seats can log in to the candidate portal to download the stray vacancy round allotment letter. When reporting to the colleges for admission candidates are required to carry their allotment letter with them along with the required documents. 

Also Read: IIT JAM 2024 Application Form Last Date Today, Get Link To Apply Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023