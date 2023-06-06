AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023 Dates Likely Soon, Check Details Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is expected to release the counselling schedule for the July session soon. The authorities declared the results on May 13, 2023. Candidates who have passed the exam by achieving the minimum cut-off marks will be eligible for INI July session counselling 2023.

AIIMS will release the couselling schedule along with the information brochure. Eligible candidates will have to do prior registration by entering their registration ID, Exam Unique Code (EUC), password, and captcha code as a part of AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023. Following this, they will have to fill out personal and academic details.

How to Apply for AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023?

Shortlisted candidates will be able to take part in the counselling process. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Go to INI CET and complete registration

Step 3: Now, log in with registered credentials

Step 4: Fill and lock in preferences

Step 5: Save and submit the choices

Why is AIIMS INI CET Conducted?

The Combined Entrance Test (CET) is conducted for admission into the postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs), and MDS] at Institutes of National Importance (INIs) for Medical Education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and all new AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, NIMHANSBengaluru, PGIMER-Chandigarh, and SCTIMST- Trivandrum.

About AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023

The counselling process will comprise 4 rounds: mock round, first round, second round, and open round. The seat allotment round will include online registration, choice filling and locking, verification of original documents, and payment of prescribed fees. The seats will be allocated based on the preferences filled. Candidates will have to accept or reject the allotted seats.

