AIIMS INI CET July 2023 Registration Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

AIIMS INI CET July 2023: As per the recent updates, AIIMS, New Delhi will close the registration window for the INI CET July 2023 exams today, March 25 in online mode. Interested candidates who are yet to register for the AIIMS Institute of National Importance Common Entrance Test (INI CET) July 2023 exam can register by filling out the application form through the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in

According to the official schedule, the AIIMS INI CET 2023 exam for the July session is scheduled to be conducted on May 7 in online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates are advised to read the instructions mentioned in the prospectus carefully before applying for the AIIMS INI CET July 2023.

Steps to Register for AIIMS INI CET July 2023

Candidates who are wishing to apply for the AIIMS INI CET July 2023 can follow the steps given below to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit AIIMS Exam’s official website

Step 2: Look for the AIIMS INI CET July 2023 registration link available on the screen

Step 3: Fill all the necessary details as asked and generate new login credentials

Step 4: Now, login using the new generated details and fill out the AIIMS INI CET July 2023 registration form

Step 5: Now, upload all the required documents and make the online payment of AIIMS INI CET July 2023 application fees and then click on the final submit button to proceed further

Step 6: The AIIMS INI CET July 2023 confirmation page will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the AIIMS INI CET July 2023 confirmation page for future use

