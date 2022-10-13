Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022 Registration For MA Urdu, MSc Environmental Science., B.Voc. Begins Today at allduniv.ac.in

Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022: The University of Allahabad will start the registration for MA Urdu, MSc Environmental Science., B.Voc. Candidates can register and verify their documents for Allahabad university PG counselling till 15th October 2022 in online mode. Candidates can register for the Allahabad university PG counselling process at the official website - allduniv.ac.in. All the candidates fulfilling the admission requirements will be eligible to apply for Allahabad University PG counselling 2022.

Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022 Registration - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates Allahabad PG Counselling Registration and Document Upload 13th to 15th October 2022 (2 PM) Verification and payment of fees 13th to 15th October 2022

Allahabad University Tweet

PG Admission

All candidates MA Urdu, MSc Environmental Science., B.Voc. pic.twitter.com/EkOrNuQLaR — University of Allahabad (@UoA_Official) October 12, 2022

Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022 Registration

To register for PG counselling of Allahabad University, candidates will have to visit the official website - allduniv.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the PGAT. Now, register by entering the asked details. To complete the application form, login and fill up the complete Allahabad University PG counselling application form. Also, upload the prescribed documents and pay the application fees and submit the form.

Documents Required To be Verified During Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022

Candidates must note that the physical verification of original documents will be done in the department at the time of admission. In case of any discrepancy, the Allahabad PG admission will be cancelled. Check below the list of documents required for verification -

Scanned copy of Class 10th and 12th Marksheet and Certificate

Graduation Marksheet

Migration Certificate

Transfer Certificate for Other University and Ewing Christian College Candidate

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Aadhar Card

Undertaking for Gap year (If applicable)

Anti Ragging Form

The University has also released the fourth cut off MA Sanskrit, English, and Philosophy and the fifth cut off MA Economics and M.Com. Along with this, the Allahabad University 3rd cut off list has been released for MA/MSc Defence Studies, M.Sc Physics, M.Ed., M.A. Painting.

Also Read: DU UG Academic Calendar 2022-23 (Released): Check Delhi University First-Year Dates Here