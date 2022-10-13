    DU UG Academic Calendar 2022-23 (Released): Check Delhi University First-Year Dates Here

    Updated: Oct 13, 2022 12:37 IST
    DU UG Academic Calendar 2022-23 (OUT): The University of Delhi has released the DU academic calendar for the undergraduate (UG) programmes 2022-23 for the newly-enrolled students. As per the DU UG academic calendar, the first-year classes will commence on 2nd November 2022. The Delhi University semester 1 exams will be conducted from 27th February to 15th March 2023. Similar to the 1st semester, the 2nd semester practical exams will be held from 18th to 16th July 2023 while the Delhi University UG theory exams will begin on 17th July and it will conclude on 28th July. 

    DU UG Academic Calendar 2022-23 for Semester 1 

    Events 

    Dates 

    DU UG Classes Commencement for semester 1

    2nd November 2022

    Dispersal of classes, preparation leave and practical exam

    17th to 26th February 2023

    DU UG Theory exam 

    27th February to 15th March 2023

    Semester Break

    16th to 19th March 2022

    DU UG Academic Calendar 2022-23 for Semester 2 

    Events 

    Dates 

    Commencement of DU UG classes for 2nd semester

    20th March 2023

    Dispersal of classes, preparation leave and practical exam

    8th to 16th July 2023

    DU UG Theory exam for semester 1

    17th to 28th July 2023

    Semester Break

    29th to 30th July 2023

    Check DU Academic Calendar 2022-23 For UG Programmes PDF

    How To Download DU UG Academic Calendar 2022-23? 

    The University of Delhi has released the academic calendar on the official website - du.ac.in. On the homepage, candidates have to click on the link - Academic Calendar for the first year of Undergraduate courses for the academic year 2022-23. The pdf file including dates of DU UG semester 1 and 2 will appear on the screen. Download the same and check the dates. 

    DU UG Merit List 2022 

    Before the release of DU UG academic calendar, the authorities released the complete dates for DU CSAS admission 2022. As per the announced dates, the he university will release the first Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) allotment list on 18th October 2022. The candidates will have to accept the DU allotted seats till 21st October 2022. They will have to confirm their seats by paying the fees till 24th October. 

    DU NCWEB Registration 2022 Last Date Extended 

    Meanwhile, Delhi University has also extended the last date to register for Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB). The University of Delhi has announced that the deadline for DU NCWEB has been extended till 19th October 2022. Candidates who are yet to register can do so at the official website - onncweb.du.ac.in.  


