DU Admissions 2022: CSAS Application Correction Window Close Today, Check at admission.uod.ac.in

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University will close the CSAS application correction window today - October 13, 2022. Candidates applying for undergraduate admissions can visit the official Common Seat Allocation system portal to make the changes in the application form.

Students can make changes in the fields such as Candidate Name, Photograph, Signature, Gender, Email, mobile number, and Category fields of the DU UG Applications 2022. Students can also re-upload the updated documents and certificates during the edit window. Students who have cleared the CUET UG 2022 exams and applied for admission to Delhi University can visit the official website of the DU CSAC portal to make changes in the filled applications.

According to the schedule released, the Delhi University Simulated list will be released on October 14, 2022. The list will contain the details of the candidates eligible for the allotment process in colleges affiliated to Delhi University. The First CSAS Allocation List will be announced on October 18, 2022.

DU 2022 UG Admissions - Application Correction Process

Delhi University will be closing the application edit window for Undergraduate admissions today. Students can follow the steps given below to make the necessary changes in the DU Application form 2022.

Step 1: Visit the Delhi University official website or click on the link provided here

Step 2: Click on the DU CSAS application link

Step 3: Login using the application ID and password

Step 4: The filled DU application form will be displayed

Step 5: Make the necessary changes in the DU application form as required

Step 6: Save the changes made and submit

Delhi University is conducting the Undergraduate programs' admissions based on the students' marks in the CUET UG 2022 entrance exams. Only those candidates who have cleared the CUET UG 2022 exams are eligible to apply for the admission to the undergraduate programmes offered in the colleges affiliated to Delhi University.

