Ambedkar University UG Admissions 2025 Registration Starts; Apply Now Through CUET Score, Details Here

Ambedkar University UG Admissions 2025 have started. Students who passed the CUET UG 2025 exam can now apply for admission to Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD). To apply, first visit the official website audcuet.samarth.edu.in and register yourself.

After registering, choose your preferred courses and fill the form carefully. The last date to apply is July 30, 2025. Admissions will be given based on your CUET UG 2025 marks. Students must visit aud.delhi.gov.in to complete the application process.

Ambedkar University UG Admissions 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Check these eligibility criteria for applying to Ambedkar University UG Admissions 2025: