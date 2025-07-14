Ambedkar University UG Admissions 2025 Registration Starts; Apply Now Through CUET Score, Details Here

Ambedkar University UG Admissions 2025 have started. Students who passed the CUET UG 2025 exam can now apply for admission to Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD). To apply, first visit the official website audcuet.samarth.edu.in and register yourself.
After registering, choose your preferred courses and fill the form carefully. The last date to apply is July 30, 2025. Admissions will be given based on your CUET UG 2025 marks. Students must visit aud.delhi.gov.in to complete the application process.
Ambedkar University UG Admissions 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Check these eligibility criteria for applying to Ambedkar University UG Admissions 2025:
-
Candidates must appear in the CUET (UG) – 2025 exam.
-
They should have passed Class 12th from CBSE, DBSE, or any recognised board.
-
The minimum marks required in Class 12th board exams is 50%.
-
A 5% relaxation in marks is given to SC/ST/PwBD/Delhi OBC (NCL)/Defence/Kashmiri Migrant students.
-
Some courses also need 50% marks in English in Class 12th.
Ambedkar University UG Admissions 2025: Application Fee
Students who meet the required marks will get a chance for counselling and seat allotment. To apply, students need to pay a registration fee.
-
General and OBC students must pay Rs 500.
-
SC, ST, PwD, Kashmiri Migrants, and Defence students need to pay only Rs 200.
Students should pay the correct fee during registration to complete their application.
Students must remember that incomplete application forms will be rejected. Once the form is submitted, it cannot be changed or edited. Admissions at Ambedkar University will be given strictly based on CUET UG 2025 scores and the cut-off lists released by the university.
Ambedkar University (AUD): Courses Provided
Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) offers many courses for students after Class 12. These courses help students build good knowledge and skills in different subjects.
Bachelor of Arts (BA) (Honours) Programmes:
-
BA (Hons) Economics
-
BA (Hons) English
-
BA (Hons) Hindi
-
BA (Hons) History
-
BA (Hons) Mathematics
-
BA (Hons) Political Science
-
BA (Hons) Psychology
-
BA (Hons) Sociology
-
BA (Hons) Social Sciences and Humanities
Special BA Programmes:
-
BA in Sustainable Urbanism
-
BA in Law and Politics
-
BA in Global Studies
Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA):
-
BBA (A professional business course)
Bachelor of Vocation (B.Voc) Programmes:
-
B.Voc in Tourism and Hospitality
-
B.Voc in Retail Management
-
B.Voc in Early Childhood Centre Management and Entrepreneurship
-
B.Voc in Accounting and Finance
Ambedkar University: Student Welfare Schemes
Ambedkar University also gives many supports to help students study well:
-
Earn While You Learn: Students can work part-time jobs inside the university and earn money based on their study level.
-
Scholarships: Top 20% students in every course get scholarships from the university.
-
Student Travel Grant: Helps students travel to conferences and present their work, including some foreign trips.
-
Student Welfare Fund: Gives money for medical help, hostel fees, or other needs.
-
PhD Student Support: PhD students who don’t get outside scholarships will get a monthly stipend from the university.
These benefits help students study better and worry less about money.
