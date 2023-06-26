AMU Counselling Registration 2023 Starts, Check BA LLB Schedule and List of Documents Required

AMU Counselling Registration 2023: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has begun the counselling registration process of AMU BA LLB today: June 26, 2023. Only those candidates who have cleared the cutoff marks are eligible for the AMU counselling. They can register for it online at: amu.ac.in, amucontrollerexams.com and counselling.amuonline.ac.in/#/auth/login. The last date for AMU entrance test counselling registration is June 28, 2023.
AMU counselling 2023 includes registration, choice filling, seat allotment, document verification and others. Once the registration, document verification process and fee payment are completed, the seats will be allotted to the aspirants. Here, they can check the complete schedule and list of documents required for AMU counselling.
AMU Counselling Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
AMU Entrance Test Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 1
Candidates can check below BA., BA LL.B counselling schedule below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Registration, Login, Document Upload, Choice
Filling and Submission
|
June 26, 2023
|
Last date to register
|
June 28, 2023
|
Verification of documents
|
July 1 to 3, 2023
|
Re-submisssion of documents against rejection
|
July 4, 2023
|
Verification of re-submitted documents
|
July 5, 2023
|
Preparation and display of firm list 1
|
July 6 to 8, 2023
|
Acceptance of admission and payment of admission fee by the candidates on firm list 1
|
July 9 to 11, 2023
|
Grace period with fine (acceptance of
admission and payment of admission fee by the
candidates on firm list 1)
|
July 12, 2023
AMU Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 2
Candidates can check below the dates of counselling round 2 below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Registration, Login, Document Upload, Choice
Filling and Submission
|
July 14, 2023
|
Last date to register
|
July 15, 2023
|
Verification of documents
|
July 16 to 17, 2023
|
Re-submisssion of documents against rejection
|
July 18, 2023
|
Verification of re-submitted documents
|
July 19, 2023
|
Preparation and display of firm list 1
|
July 20 to 21, 2023
|
Acceptance of admission and payment of admission fee by the candidates on firm list 1
|
July 22 to 24, 2023
|
Grace period with fine (acceptance of
admission and payment of admission fee by the
candidates on firm list 1)
|
July 25, 2023
Check AMU BA, BA LLB Counselling Schedule 2023 Dates
How to register for AMUEE Counselling 2023?
Eligible candidates can apply for the counselling process online. They can follow the steps below to know how to register:
- Step 1: Go to the official website: amu.ac.in, amucontrollerexams.com and counselling.amuonline.ac.in/#/auth/login
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on Online Counselling/Admission Portal, 2023-24
- Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen
- Step 4: Enter email ID, password and submit it
- Step 5: Fill up the form, upload documents and pay the fees
- Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future references
Documents required for AMU 2023 Counselling
Candidates going for document verification at AMU need to carry the following documents in original as well as, four self-attested copies:
- AMU entrance exam application form
- AMU entrance exam admit card
- AMU entrance exam result
- Class 10th and 12th mark sheets
- Passing certificates
- Recent passport size photograph as uploaded in the application form
- Documents pertaining to the reserved category as authorised by a competent authority/Naib Tehsildar / Deputy Collector or Higher Divisional Officer
- For PWD category - Attested copy of Certificate from a Medical Practitioner not below the rank of Civil Surgeon verifying the extent (percentage) of disability.
- Income certificate for EWS category
- Attested copy of Certificate of domicile from the District Authority of State /UT that candidates hail from.
- For NCC candidates - Certificates from schools/universities as per the level
