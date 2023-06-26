  1. Home
AMU Counselling Registration 2023 Starts, Check BA LLB Schedule and List of Documents Required

AMU Entrance Test Counselling Registration 2023: AMU has started the counselling registration for BA LLB from today on June 26, 2023. Candidates can register for Aligarh Muslim University counselling process at amucontrollerexams.com. Check last date and list of documents required

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 26, 2023 18:31 IST
AMU Counselling Registration 2023: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has begun the counselling registration process of AMU BA LLB today: June 26, 2023. Only those candidates who have cleared the cutoff marks are eligible for the AMU counselling. They can register for it online at: amu.ac.in, amucontrollerexams.com and counselling.amuonline.ac.in/#/auth/login. The last date for AMU entrance test counselling registration is June 28, 2023. 

AMU counselling 2023 includes registration, choice filling, seat allotment, document verification and others. Once the registration, document verification process and fee payment are completed, the seats will be allotted to the aspirants. Here, they can check the complete schedule and list of documents required for AMU counselling. 

AMU Counselling Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

AMU Entrance Test Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 1 

Candidates can check below BA., BA LL.B counselling schedule below: 

Events 

Dates 

Registration, Login, Document Upload, Choice

Filling and Submission

June 26, 2023 

Last date to register 

June 28, 2023 

Verification of documents 

July 1 to 3, 2023 

Re-submisssion of documents against rejection

July 4, 2023

Verification of re-submitted documents

July 5, 2023

Preparation and display of firm list 1

July 6 to 8, 2023

Acceptance of admission and payment of admission fee by the candidates on firm list 1

July 9 to 11, 2023

Grace period with fine (acceptance of

admission and payment of admission fee by the

candidates on firm list 1)

July 12, 2023 

AMU Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 2

Candidates can check below the dates of counselling round 2 below:

Events 

Dates 

Registration, Login, Document Upload, Choice

Filling and Submission

July 14, 2023 

Last date to register 

July 15, 2023 

Verification of documents 

July 16 to 17, 2023 

Re-submisssion of documents against rejection

July 18, 2023

Verification of re-submitted documents

July 19, 2023

Preparation and display of firm list 1

July 20 to 21, 2023

Acceptance of admission and payment of admission fee by the candidates on firm list 1

July 22 to 24, 2023

Grace period with fine (acceptance of

admission and payment of admission fee by the

candidates on firm list 1)

July 25, 2023 

Check AMU BA, BA LLB Counselling Schedule 2023 Dates 

How to register for AMUEE Counselling 2023? 

Eligible candidates can apply for the counselling process online. They can follow the steps below to know how to register: 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: amu.ac.in, amucontrollerexams.com and counselling.amuonline.ac.in/#/auth/login
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on Online Counselling/Admission Portal, 2023-24
  • Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: Enter email ID, password and submit it
  • Step 5: Fill up the form, upload documents and pay the fees 
  • Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future references 

Documents required for AMU 2023 Counselling

Candidates going for document verification at AMU need to carry the following documents in original as well as, four self-attested copies:

  • AMU entrance exam application form 
  • AMU entrance exam admit card 
  • AMU entrance exam result 
  • Class 10th and 12th mark sheets 
  • Passing certificates 
  • Recent passport size photograph as uploaded in the application form
  • Documents pertaining to the reserved category as authorised by a competent authority/Naib Tehsildar / Deputy Collector or Higher Divisional Officer
  • For PWD category - Attested copy of Certificate from a Medical Practitioner not below the rank of Civil Surgeon verifying the extent (percentage) of disability.
  • Income certificate for EWS category 
  • Attested copy of Certificate of domicile from the District Authority of State /UT that candidates hail from.
  • For NCC candidates - Certificates from schools/universities as per the level

