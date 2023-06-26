AMU Counselling Registration 2023 Starts, Check BA LLB Schedule and List of Documents Required

AMU Counselling Registration 2023: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has begun the counselling registration process of AMU BA LLB today: June 26, 2023. Only those candidates who have cleared the cutoff marks are eligible for the AMU counselling. They can register for it online at: amu.ac.in, amucontrollerexams.com and counselling.amuonline.ac.in/#/auth/login. The last date for AMU entrance test counselling registration is June 28, 2023.

AMU counselling 2023 includes registration, choice filling, seat allotment, document verification and others. Once the registration, document verification process and fee payment are completed, the seats will be allotted to the aspirants. Here, they can check the complete schedule and list of documents required for AMU counselling.

AMU Entrance Test Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 1

Candidates can check below BA., BA LL.B counselling schedule below:

Events Dates Registration, Login, Document Upload, Choice Filling and Submission June 26, 2023 Last date to register June 28, 2023 Verification of documents July 1 to 3, 2023 Re-submisssion of documents against rejection July 4, 2023 Verification of re-submitted documents July 5, 2023 Preparation and display of firm list 1 July 6 to 8, 2023 Acceptance of admission and payment of admission fee by the candidates on firm list 1 July 9 to 11, 2023 Grace period with fine (acceptance of admission and payment of admission fee by the candidates on firm list 1) July 12, 2023

AMU Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 2

Candidates can check below the dates of counselling round 2 below:

Events Dates Registration, Login, Document Upload, Choice Filling and Submission July 14, 2023 Last date to register July 15, 2023 Verification of documents July 16 to 17, 2023 Re-submisssion of documents against rejection July 18, 2023 Verification of re-submitted documents July 19, 2023 Preparation and display of firm list 1 July 20 to 21, 2023 Acceptance of admission and payment of admission fee by the candidates on firm list 1 July 22 to 24, 2023 Grace period with fine (acceptance of admission and payment of admission fee by the candidates on firm list 1) July 25, 2023

How to register for AMUEE Counselling 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for the counselling process online. They can follow the steps below to know how to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website: amu.ac.in, amucontrollerexams.com and counselling.amuonline.ac.in/#/auth/login

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Online Counselling/Admission Portal, 2023-24

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter email ID, password and submit it

Step 5: Fill up the form, upload documents and pay the fees

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future references

Documents required for AMU 2023 Counselling

Candidates going for document verification at AMU need to carry the following documents in original as well as, four self-attested copies:

AMU entrance exam application form

AMU entrance exam admit card

AMU entrance exam result

Class 10th and 12th mark sheets

Passing certificates

Recent passport size photograph as uploaded in the application form

Documents pertaining to the reserved category as authorised by a competent authority/Naib Tehsildar / Deputy Collector or Higher Divisional Officer

For PWD category - Attested copy of Certificate from a Medical Practitioner not below the rank of Civil Surgeon verifying the extent (percentage) of disability.

Income certificate for EWS category

Attested copy of Certificate of domicile from the District Authority of State /UT that candidates hail from.

For NCC candidates - Certificates from schools/universities as per the level

