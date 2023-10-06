ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Mop Up Round Begins Today at wbjeeb.nic.in

ANM, GNM Counselling 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) begins the counselling process for Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) today: October 6, 2023. Candidates willing to participate in the counselling process must apply at wbjeeb.nic.in.
As per ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 schedule, candidates can opt for a mop-up round, fill in college and course preferences, and pay fees between October 6 and 8, 2023. The seat allocation results will be declared on October 10, 2023.
ANM, GNM Counselling 2023- Direct Link (Available Today)
The direct link to opt for mop up round is given below:
|
ANM, GNM Mop Up Round 2023 Apply Online
ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 MopUp Round Schedule
Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
Opting for mop-up round, fee payment, and choice filling
|
October 6 to 8, 2023.
|
Choice filling including locking
|
October 8, 2023
|
Seat Allotment Result
|
October 10, 2023
|
Payment of seat acceptance fee and reporting for document verification
|
October 10 to 12, 2023
How to Apply for ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Mop-Up?
Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the mop-up round choice filling link
Step 3: Submit the login information
Step 4: Now, opt for the mop-up round and pay required fee
Step 5: Enter college and course preferences
Step 6: Preview the choices and save them
Documents Required for ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Registration
Check out the list of mandatory files below:
- Class 10th Certificate & Marksheet
- Class 12th Certificate, Marksheet
- DOB Proof
- Valid ID Proof
- PWD Certificate
- EWS Certificate
Also Read: JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023 Round 2 Allotment Announced at jeecup.admissions.nic.in