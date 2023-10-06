  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Mop Up Round Begins Today at wbjeeb.nic.in

ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Mop Up Round Begins Today at wbjeeb.nic.in

ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 mop-up round begins today: October 6, 2023. Eligible candidates can opt for the round and do choice filling at wbjeeb.nic.in.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 6, 2023 13:28 IST
ANM, GNM Counselling 2023
ANM, GNM Counselling 2023

ANM, GNM Counselling 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) begins the counselling process for Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) today: October 6, 2023. Candidates willing to participate in the counselling process must apply at wbjeeb.nic.in.

As per ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 schedule, candidates can opt for a mop-up round, fill in college and course preferences, and pay fees between October 6 and 8, 2023. The seat allocation results will be declared on October 10, 2023.

ANM, GNM Counselling 2023- Direct Link (Available Today)

The direct link to opt for mop up round is given below:

ANM, GNM Mop Up Round 2023 Apply Online

Click Here

ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 MopUp Round Schedule

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Particulars

Dates

Opting for mop-up round, fee payment, and choice filling

October 6 to 8, 2023. 

Choice filling including locking

October 8, 2023

Seat Allotment Result

October 10, 2023

Payment of seat acceptance fee and reporting for document verification

October 10 to 12, 2023

How to Apply for ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Mop-Up?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the mop-up round choice filling link

Step 3: Submit the login information

Step 4: Now, opt for the mop-up round and pay required fee

Step 5: Enter college and course preferences

Step 6: Preview the choices and save them

Documents Required for ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Registration

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

  • Class 10th Certificate & Marksheet
  • Class 12th Certificate, Marksheet
  • DOB Proof
  • Valid ID Proof
  • PWD Certificate
  • EWS Certificate

Also Read: JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023 Round 2 Allotment Announced at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023