AP CM Distributed More Than 5 Lakhs Tablets in Govt Schools, Check Details Here

Andhra Pradesh Govt: The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy made an announcement that a total number of 5,18,740 tablets will be distributed among the students and teachers of government schools in the state.

As per the official notice, the tablet distribution started on December 21, 2022, and will be concluding within the next seven days under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with BYJU’s, the online learning platform.

AP CM Initiative Budget Cost

The proposal by the Andhra Pradesh government is to be completed at a cost of around Rs 778 crores to be borne by the state government.

On December 21, the distribution commenced and as many as 5 lakh tablets were distributed to 4,59,564 students and 59,176 teachers of Class 8 in all government and aided schools across the state. The CM, Reddy issued Samsung tabs pre-loaded with Byju’s online content. Moreover, this would be made available to each and every student entering the 8th grade from next year, 2023.

Tablet Distribution Benefits

The launch of e-tabs will not only enable students to learn their respective subjects anywhere and anytime through the tabs facility provided at an ease. All these tablets contain an SD card with Byju's premium content loaded especially for Classes 8 and 9.

Further, the Andhra Pradesh government has also introduced the 'subject teacher' concept along with the introduction of English as the language medium of instruction in government and aided schools in the state.

At the mega gathering of teachers, students, and their mothers, for the launch of tabs, the Chief Minister commented that some sections of society do not accept or agree to adapt to a changing and fast-moving generation.

Objective of Tablet Distribution

However, the government is committed to enhancing the learning programme for students. The CM firmly believes this is just the beginning step in the great digital revolution. The main aim is to improve the overall education system through a holistic approach with government initiatives. Reddy launched this event as a guardian to those children and students as well as the elder brother to those mothers.

He added that there are a lot of differences between states in the per capita income of states, just as there are disparities between countries all over the world. Such gaps also exist between various communities in the state.

Talking about class discrimination, he stated that inequality among people needs to be reduced among inhabitants. Also, every child has the right to quality education, which involves the right to learn English too. English medium is not just the choice and right of the elite class, but it should also be accessible to govt school children too. Unfortunately, the issue remains unresolved as court cases are filed against the progressive move made towards the English medium.

