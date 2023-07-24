AP EAMCET counselling registration 2023 starts, know steps to apply here

AP EAMCET counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will commence the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) counselling registrations today. Candidates who qualified in the EAPCET exam are eligible to participate in the AP EAMCET counselling 2023. They have to register online at the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.

As per the schedule, the online payment and registration window will remain active from July 24 to August 3. They need to submit the AP EAMCET counselling fees, get their documents verified, fill in the choices of colleges and programmes, and finally lock in the choices made.

AP EAPCET 2023 counselling 2023 dates for round 1

Candidates can check below the Andhra Pradesh EAMCET counselling dates for round 1 in the table:

Events Dates Payment of AP EAMCET counselling fee July 24 to August 3, 2023 Document verification July 25 to August 4, 2023 Web options entry August 3 to 8, 2023 Change in options saved previously August 9, 2023 AP EAMCET 2023 seat allotment August 12, 2023 Self-reporting and reporting at college August 13 to 14, 2023

How to register for AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling?

Candidates can register online for Andhra Pradesh EAMCET counselling. They can go through the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on EAPCET admissions

Step 4: Click on the registration form link

Step 5: Now, register by entering the required details

Step 6: Login and fill up the basic information and pay the required counselling fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout for future references

Documents required for Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2023 Counselling

Candidates also have to get their documents verified for admission to their respective colleges. Check below the list of documents required:

AP EAMCET scorecard

AP EAMCET hall ticket

Class 10th marksheet

Class 12th marksheet

Passing certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

