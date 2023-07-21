AP NEET Counselling 2023 Registrations Commence, Get Direct Link Here

Andhra Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023: The YSR University of Health and Sciences, Andhra Pradesh has started the counselling registrations for the candidates who have secured the minimum cutoff scores in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 in online mode. Medical aspirants can register themselves for counselling through the official website - ugcq.ysruhs.com.
As per the released schedule, candidates can submit their counselling registration forms by July 26, 2023, by 6 pm. They need to upload scanned copies of all the relevant original certificates and images of the photo/signature and make the payment of the prescribed fees to complete the registration process.
Andhra Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)
AP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates
Candidates can check the dates related to the NEET UG counselling 2023 in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
AP NEET UG counselling registration commences
|
July 20, 2023
|
Last date to submit the counselling registration form
|
July 26, 2023 (till 6 pm)
Who is eligible for AP NEET Counselling 2023?
Candidates who have secured the below-given qualifying criteria are eligible to apply for the Andhra Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023 to get admission into MBBS/BDS courses.
|
Category
|
Qualifying Criteria
|
Cut-off score (out of 720)
|
General category (OC / EWS)
|
50th Percentile
|
137
|
SC / ST / BC & Persons with Benchmark Disability of SC / BC Categories (PwBD-SC /PwBD-BC)
|
40th Percentile
|
107
|
Persons with Benchmark Disability of ST Category (PwBD-ST)
|
40th Percentile
|
108
|
Persons with Disability General Category (OC/EWS)
|
45th Percentile
|
121
How to register for AP NEET Counselling 2023 online?
Candidates can go follow the steps that are given below to register for the AP NEET UG counselling 2023.
Step 1: Vist the official website of AP NEET UG 2023 - ugcq.ysruhs.com
Step 2: Enter the required details in the counselling registration login window available on the homepage
Step 3: Login using the details and upload all the relevant documents in the given format
Step 4: Submit the Andhra Pradesh NEET UG counselling registration fees as per the category
Step 5: Download and print a hardcopy of the counselling registration form for future reference
