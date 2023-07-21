AP NEET Counselling 2023 Registrations Commence, Get Direct Link Here

Andhra Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023: The YSR University of Health and Sciences, Andhra Pradesh has started the counselling registrations for the candidates who have secured the minimum cutoff scores in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 in online mode. Medical aspirants can register themselves for counselling through the official website - ugcq.ysruhs.com.

As per the released schedule, candidates can submit their counselling registration forms by July 26, 2023, by 6 pm. They need to upload scanned copies of all the relevant original certificates and images of the photo/signature and make the payment of the prescribed fees to complete the registration process.

Andhra Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

AP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the NEET UG counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates AP NEET UG counselling registration commences July 20, 2023 Last date to submit the counselling registration form July 26, 2023 (till 6 pm)

Who is eligible for AP NEET Counselling 2023?

Candidates who have secured the below-given qualifying criteria are eligible to apply for the Andhra Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023 to get admission into MBBS/BDS courses.

Category Qualifying Criteria Cut-off score (out of 720) General category (OC / EWS) 50th Percentile 137 SC / ST / BC & Persons with Benchmark Disability of SC / BC Categories (PwBD-SC /PwBD-BC) 40th Percentile 107 Persons with Benchmark Disability of ST Category (PwBD-ST) 40th Percentile 108 Persons with Disability General Category (OC/EWS) 45th Percentile 121

How to register for AP NEET Counselling 2023 online?

Candidates can go follow the steps that are given below to register for the AP NEET UG counselling 2023.

Step 1: Vist the official website of AP NEET UG 2023 - ugcq.ysruhs.com

Step 2: Enter the required details in the counselling registration login window available on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the details and upload all the relevant documents in the given format

Step 4: Submit the Andhra Pradesh NEET UG counselling registration fees as per the category

Step 5: Download and print a hardcopy of the counselling registration form for future reference

