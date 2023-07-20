West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule Out on wbmcc.nic.in, Registrations from July 25

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Department of Health and Family Welfare (DHFW), Kolkata has released the West Bengal NEET 2023 counselling schedule. According to the official schedule, the registration process will commence on July 25 by 11 a.m. and continue till July 28 up to 4:00 a.m. Candidates can download the complete schedule on the official website: wbmcc.nic.in.

After the first round of counselling is over, West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 2 will be held from August 14 to August 15, 2023. The third round of counselling will be held from September 5 to September 6, 2023. The online stray round registration will be held on September 18, 2023.

The allotment of seats for West Bengal MBBS admission 2023 will be based on the choices filled by the candidates, their merit rank, and the availability of seats. Once the seat allotment process is complete, the candidates will need to report to the designated colleges with the necessary original documents for verification.

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the important events alongside the West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023 dates below:

Events (Round 1) Date and Time Release of notice cum information bulletin July 21, 2023 Round 1 online registration by candidates qualified through NEET UG 2023 July 25, 2023 (11 AM) - July 28, 2023 (till 4 PM) as per server time Fee Payment 11 am of 25.07.2023 till 12 Midnight of 28.07.2023 as per server time Verification of candidates in the already designated college and time slot by the software (for NRI candidates verification will be done at Swasthya Bhaban) July 27, 28, and 31, 2023 (11 AM to 4 PM) as per server time Release successfully verified candidates list and publication of seat matrix for round 1 August 1, 2023 (after 12 PM) Online choice filling and choice locking by the successfully verified candidates August 1, 2023 (4 PM) - August 2, 2023, as per server time Display of result August 5, 2023 (after 4 PM) Reporting and admission of allotted candidates with the requisite original document, requisite fee, and bond (once successfully re-verified they can get admitted to the allotted seat) August 7, 8, and 9, 2023 (11 AM to 4 PM) as per server time

Also Read: NEET Counselling 2023 LIVE Updates: Check NEET UG Counselling Registration Date, Fees, Official Website at mcc.nic.in