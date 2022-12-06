    AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: MPC Seat Allotment List Today, Check at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

    AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling MPC Seat Allotment Result will be announced today. Candidates who have applied for the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling can visit the official website to check the allotment list.

    Updated: Dec 6, 2022 09:24 IST
    AP EAPCET 2022 Seat Allotment MPC Stream
    AP EAPCET 2022 Seat Allotment MPC Stream

    AP EAPCET 2022 Seat Allotment: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will be announcing the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling MPC stream Seat Allotment List today. As per the schedule, the AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment results for admission to the Engineering and Pharmacy - MPC stream will be made available on the official website today - December 6, 2022. 

    The Seat Allotment list will be announced based on the choices entered by the students in the EAPCET 2022 Choice filling round for the MPC stream. Candidates were asked to enter their choices based on their order of preference for the admissions. The last date for students to complete the option entry process was December 4, 2022. 

    AP EAPCET 2022 Seat Allotment list will be available on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can also download the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result through the link available here. 

    AP EAPCET 2022 Seat Allotment: Steps to download

    The AP EAPCET 2022 MPC Seat allotment result will be available on the official website today. Candidates who have applied for the seat allotment process can visit the official website of AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling to check the seat allotment result. 

    Step 1: Visit the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Website

    Step 2: Click on the AP EAPCET 2022 Seat Allotment Link 

    Step 3: Login using the Application ID and Password

    Step 4: Download the AP EAPCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result for further reference

    Details given on the AP EAPCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result

    The AP EAPCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result will contain the list of students who have been allotted seats for the opted programmes in the college of their choice. The details mentioned on the AP EAPCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result are mentioned below.

    • Candidate Name
    • AP EAPCET Rank
    • College Allotted
    • Course Allotted

    According to the dates available on the official schedule, those candidates who have been allotted seats in the seat allotment process can complete the self-reporting and report at the college between December 7 to 9, 2022. Candidates reporting to the college allotted are required to carry with them all the required copies both original and copies of the certificates. 

