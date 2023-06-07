AP ICET Result 2023 Expected Soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Know How to Check Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

AP ICET Result 2023: The Sri Krishnadevaraya University Ananthapuramu is expected to announce the results for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) exam tomorrow, June 8, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check and download their results from the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

In order to get the results, candidates are required to enter the necessary details such as application number, hall ticket number and date of birth in the result login window to download their marksheets.

As per the given schedule, the examination authority conducted the AP ICET exam on May 24 and 25, 2023. It is expected that AP ICET results will be announced soon, however, the examination authorities haven't released any official notification regarding the announcement of the date and time of the results yet.

What are the minimum marks required to pass the AP ICET 2023 exam?

In order to qualify for the AP ICET entrance exam 2023, candidates need to score a minimum of 25% marks in the exam (50 out of 200). They will be assigned a rank in the order of merit on the basis of marks obtained in the ICET exam.

How to check AP ICET 2023 results online?

Candidates who appeared for the AP ICET exam to get admission into various MBA/MCA programmes can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP ICET- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to check the APICET result available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out the required details such as application number, hall ticket number and date of birth in the provided space

Step 4: The AP ICET results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on the scorecard and print a hardcopy for future reference

