BHU Admission 2023: UG Registrations Commence at bhuonline.in

BHU UG Admission 2023: Banaras Hindu University has commenced the registration process for the undergraduate programmes today, June 7, 2023. the link for students to register for undergraduate admissions are now available on the official website. The last date for candidates to submit the registrations is June 26, 2023.

The details regarding the BHU UG admission 2023 are available on the official website. BHU is conducting the admissions to the undergraduate programmes through the CUET UG 2023 scores. According to the official notification, the first round of allotment results will be declared approximately 8 to 10 days after the publication of the CUET result by the NTA. Detailed information regarding the dates of publication of results and subsequent rounds will be available on the website after the publication

CUCET result.

BHU UG 2023 registration link is now available on the official website bhuonline.in. Students are required to complete the registration process without fail in order to be considered for UG admissions.

BHU UG Admission 2023 Link - Click Here

BHU Admission 2023 - Eligibility Criteria

Before applying for the admission to BHU UG courses candidates must make sure to check through the eligibility criteria without fail.

Candidates applying must have qualified class 12 with the minimum required marks.

Students who do not fulfill the eligibility criteria will not be considered for further admissions

BHU UG 2023 Registrations

The link for students to complete the registration and application process for BHU UG Course admissions is available online. To register candidates can follow the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of BHU

Step 2: Click on the UG registration

Step 3: Complete the registration with the required details

Step 4: Fill in the online application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

