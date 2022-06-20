AP Intermediate Results 2022: 1st and 2nd year Results Expected soon at bie.ap.gov.in

AP Intermediate Results 2022: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh is expected to announce the AP Intermediate Exam Results 2022 on the official website soon. According to media reports, the AP Intermediate Results 2022 is expected towards the end of the month or in the first week of July 2022. It must be noted that a confirmation regarding the declaration of the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results is expected to be made by the board officials soon.

The AP Intermediate Results 2022 will be made available on the official website - bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. According to media reports approximately 4 lakh students have appeared for the AP Intermediate examinations. Media reports suggest that the board is working on completing the evaluation process and a few last minute procedures are remaining. The AP Intermediate Result date will be announced on the official website soon.

The board had earlier announced the AP SSC Examinations on the official website of the board.

How to check AP Intermediate Results 2022

AP Intermediate Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of BIE AP. To check the AP Intermediate Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the link provided. Students can follow the steps provided here to check the AP Intermediate Results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the AP Intermediate official website

Step 2: Click on the AP Intermediate Result link provided

Step 3: Enter the AP Inter Registration number and Password in the link given

Step 4: The AP Intermediate Results 2022 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the AP Inter Results 2022 for further reference

