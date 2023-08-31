AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Registration Closes Today, Check Documents Required Here

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will end the registrations for the AP PGECET counselling today: August 31, 2023. Those candidates who haven’t registered yet for the counselling can fill out the registration form by entering the necessary login details through the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

As per the released schedule, those candidates who have qualified for the APPGECET 2023 are eligible to apply for the web counselling to get admission into M. Tech / M.Pharmacy / Pharm.D (PB) courses for the academic year 2023-24. They are required to make the payment of the prescribed amount of registration fee as per their category to complete the registrations.

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

AP PGECET Counselling Dates 2023

Candidates can go through the dates related to the AP PGECET counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Last date to register for the AP PGECET counselling August 31, 2023 Last date for online certificate verification September 6, 2023 Web options September 8 to 11, 2023 Change of web options September 12, 2023 Allotment of seats September 15, 2023 Last date of reporting September 23, 2023

Documents required for AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Registration

Candidates need to upload the below-given documents at the time of the AP PGECET counselling registrations 2023.

APPGECET 2023 Rank Card

APPGECET 2023 Hall Ticket

Provisional Certificate / Degree Certificate & Memorandum of marks of qualifying

Examination

Memo of SSC or its equivalent

Study Certificate form 10th class to Graduation

Residence Certificate

Category Certificate

Residence certificate

Transfer Certificate

Income Certificate / Household card (white) / Ration card

EWS Certificate issued by Tahsildar, if any

How to register for AP PGECET counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to fill out the AP PGECET counselling registration form online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to register for AP PGECET available on the screen

Step 3: Fill out all the details as asked

Step 4: Upload the required documents in the given format

Step 5: Make the payment of the registration fee

Step 6: Now, click on the submit button

Step 7: Download the counselling registration confirmation page for future reference

