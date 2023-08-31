AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Registration Closes Today, Check Documents Required Here

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will end the registrations for the AP PGECET counselling today: August 31, 2023. Those candidates who haven’t registered yet for the counselling can fill out the registration form by entering the necessary login details through the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
As per the released schedule, those candidates who have qualified for the APPGECET 2023 are eligible to apply for the web counselling to get admission into M. Tech / M.Pharmacy / Pharm.D (PB) courses for the academic year 2023-24. They are required to make the payment of the prescribed amount of registration fee as per their category to complete the registrations.
AP PGECET Counselling Dates 2023
Candidates can go through the dates related to the AP PGECET counselling 2023 in the table below:
Events
Dates
Last date to register for the AP PGECET counselling
August 31, 2023
Last date for online certificate verification
September 6, 2023
Web options
September 8 to 11, 2023
Change of web options
September 12, 2023
Allotment of seats
September 15, 2023
Last date of reporting
September 23, 2023
Documents required for AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Registration
Candidates need to upload the below-given documents at the time of the AP PGECET counselling registrations 2023.
- APPGECET 2023 Rank Card
- APPGECET 2023 Hall Ticket
- Provisional Certificate / Degree Certificate & Memorandum of marks of qualifying
- Examination
- Memo of SSC or its equivalent
- Study Certificate form 10th class to Graduation
- Residence Certificate
- Category Certificate
- Residence certificate
- Transfer Certificate
- Income Certificate / Household card (white) / Ration card
- EWS Certificate issued by Tahsildar, if any
How to register for AP PGECET counselling 2023?
Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to fill out the AP PGECET counselling registration form online.
Step 1: Visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to register for AP PGECET available on the screen
Step 3: Fill out all the details as asked
Step 4: Upload the required documents in the given format
Step 5: Make the payment of the registration fee
Step 6: Now, click on the submit button
Step 7: Download the counselling registration confirmation page for future reference
