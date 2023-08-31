  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Registration Closes Today, Check Documents Required Here

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Registration Closes Today, Check Documents Required Here

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling: APSCHE will close the registrations for the AP PGECET counselling today: August 31, 2023. Candidates who haven’t registered yet can fill out the registration form at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 31, 2023 15:45 IST
AP PGECET 2023 Counselling
AP PGECET 2023 Counselling

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will end the registrations for the AP PGECET counselling today: August 31, 2023. Those candidates who haven’t registered yet for the counselling can fill out the registration form by entering the necessary login details through the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

As per the released schedule, those candidates who have qualified for the APPGECET 2023 are eligible to apply for the web counselling to get admission into M. Tech / M.Pharmacy / Pharm.D (PB) courses for the academic year 2023-24. They are required to make the payment of the prescribed amount of registration fee as per their category to complete the registrations.

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

AP PGECET Counselling Dates 2023

Candidates can go through the dates related to the AP PGECET counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Last date to register for the AP PGECET counselling 

August 31, 2023

Last date for online certificate verification

September 6, 2023

Web options

September 8 to 11, 2023

Change of web options

September 12, 2023

Allotment of seats

September 15, 2023

Last date of reporting

September 23, 2023

Documents required for AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Registration

Candidates need to upload the below-given documents at the time of the AP PGECET counselling registrations 2023.

  • APPGECET 2023 Rank Card
  • APPGECET 2023 Hall Ticket
  • Provisional Certificate / Degree Certificate & Memorandum of marks of qualifying
  • Examination
  • Memo of SSC or its equivalent
  • Study Certificate form 10th class to Graduation
  • Residence Certificate 
  • Category Certificate 
  • Residence certificate
  • Transfer Certificate
  • Income Certificate / Household card (white) / Ration card
  • EWS Certificate issued by Tahsildar, if any

How to register for AP PGECET counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to fill out the AP PGECET counselling registration form online.

Step 1: Visit the official website  - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to register for AP PGECET available on the screen

Step 3: Fill out all the details as asked 

Step 4: Upload the required documents in the given format 

Step 5: Make the payment of the registration fee 

Step 6: Now, click on the submit button

Step 7: Download the counselling registration confirmation page for future reference

Also Read: TN NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Today, Know How To Download Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023