AP PGECET 2023 Phase 2 Web Options Entry Begins Today, Link Available Until Tomorrow

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling: AP PGECET 2023 web option entry for phase 2 begins today, October 7, 2023. Candidates participating in the second round of counselling can complete the web options entry process through the link available on the official counselling website.

According to the schedule given, the last date for students to submit their options for the allotment round is tomorrow, October 8, 2023.

The web options are to be entered in the online mode. When entering the choices candidates must make sure that they enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference for allotment. The phase 2 AP PGECET 2023 allotment result will be released based on the choices entered and the availability of seats.

AP PGECET 2023 counselling phase 2 web options entry window is available on the official website - pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in. Candidates can also enter the choices for the allotment through the link given here.

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Phase 2 Web options - Click Here

AP PGECET Counselling Phase 2 Allotment Choice Filling

The AP PGECET 2023 counselling phase 2 choice filling window will remain open until tomorrow, October 8, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to enter the allotment choices.

Step 1: Visit the official counselling website of AP PGECET

Step 2: Click on the web options link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number, date of birth

Step 4: Enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference

